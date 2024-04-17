CB Greg Newsome II not worried about his future with Browns

Despite an offseason of being named in trade rumors, cornerback Greg Newsome II is not worried about his future with the Browns.

Speaking at the Midpark Titans’ girls’ flag football practice where he and linebacker Tony Fields II made an appearance, Newsome had this to say about being constantly named in trade rumblings:

“I feel like I’m comfortable here. I feel like AB and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team..being one of those glue guys..I feel like they know my value.” (via Camryn Justice)

The Browns had the best defense in the NFL last year, so looking for an upgrade to that unit may be a bit of a futile task. While Newsome II has room to get better still, there is no rush for him to burn through the last two seasons of his contract in Cleveland.

Newsome II, Denzel Ward, and Martin Emerson Jr. make up a great trio of cornerbacks in a system that runs predominantly nickel sets, so why shake that up now?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire