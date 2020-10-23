CB Dre Kirkpatrick is new addition to Cardinals’ Week 7 injury report

The Arizona Cardinals released their second injury report of the week and they added a defensive starter. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was a new addition to the list and missed practice on Thursday. He has a foot injury.

Other than Kirkpatrick, the injury report was unchanged. Four players did not practice and two were limited.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum sat out with an ankle injury. So did receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips sat out with a foot injury.

Linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring) were limited and safety Budda Baker (thumb) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist) were full participants.

If Kirkpatrick cannot play, the Cardinals could promote veteran Prince Amukamara from the practice squad. If Kevin Peterson has to play, it could be a concern. Getting playing time on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, Peterson struggled.

