Cavs, Jackets score big soccer victories

Apr. 18—Tuesday was a big day for both local soccer teams, as Lee County got back on the winning track with a 4-0 road win at Hoke County, while Southern Lee hosted SAC cellar-dweller Scotland and routed them 10-1.

Official stats from the Southern Lee match were not yet available at press time, but the Lady Cavaliers (7-5, 2-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won their second straight match and edged closer to getting into a state playoff position. The Lady Cavaliers came into the match in the 34th spot in the 3A East RPI. The top 32 teams will get invited. This would be a remarkable feat for a team that finished with just three wins a year ago.

As for Lee County, the Lady Jackets (13-3, 6-1) got a tussle for a half against Hoke (3-8-2, 1-4), but still led 1-0 at the half before pulling away with three second-half goals. Lee had to improvise offensively without leading scorer Gillian Garrison, who missed the match, but Lady Jacket fans got a look at the future without their All-State striker. Sophomore Brittany Guerrero Montiel scored twice, and freshman Abigail Gaddy-Harrison scored one goal, with senior Lily Currin also finding the back of the net. Junior Lila Moshfegh assisted on two of the goals.

Lee kept pace with Union Pines atop the SAC standings with the win. The Lady Vikings had moved to 6-1 in the conference by beating Hoke 7-2 the previous evening. The teams have split their season series and may have to decide the conference's top spot in the SAC tournament if both keep winning.

Keeper Diana Ponce made four saves and added another shutout to her season tally.

The Lady Jackets visited Terry Sanford on Wednesday night in a match that ended after press time. That is Lee's last match of the week before visiting Pinecrest on Tuesday in a very important league matchup. Southern visits Pinecrest Friday night for its next match.