Caulker welcomes Bulut contract talks

[Getty Images]

Former Cardiff City captain Steven Caulker has welcomed the news that the Bluebirds have started contract talks with manager Erol Bulut.

Bulut, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has guided Cardiff to 12th place in the Championship with one game left this term - a big improvement on the successive relegation battles his predecessors endured in the previous two campaigns.

Former Cardiff, Tottenham and Liverpool centre-back Caulker played under Bulut for Turkish clubs Alanyaspor and Gaziantep.

"He's offered Cardiff some much needed consistency. They've needed a bit of stability and he's given them that," Caulker told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I think the fans, from what I read and what I hear, have taken a liking to him and I think it's really good news that [Cardiff owner] Vincent Tan is also backing him, and hopefully he'll back him in the transfer window as well.

"Erol's an ambitious man. I'm sure what he'll want is for the club to fully support him and get some new players in."