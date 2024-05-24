Castleford see off struggling Hull FC

Betfred Super League

Castleford (18) 30

Tries: Horne, Hoy, Milnes, Qareqare, Hall Goals: Milnes 5

Hull FC (10) 22

Tries: Barron, Sutcliffe, Chan, Trueman Goals: Reynolds 3

Castleford Tigers continued their resurgence with a thrilling victory against a Hull FC side who slipped to a ninth consecutive Super League defeat.

Tigers raced into a 12-0 lead inside nine minutes at The Jungle thanks to two fine tries from Liam Horne and Tex Hoy.

And they managed to keep their spirited visitors at arm's length throughout, running in three further scores through the excellent Rowan Milnes, Jason Qareqare and Corey Hall to ensure a third win in a six-game run which has included just two defeats.

Harvey Barron, Liam Sutcliffe, Tiaki Chan and Jake Trueman all crossed for the Black and Whites.

But despite a frantic finish they could not complete an unlikely comeback and remain second from bottom, five points behind Castleford and Leigh.

Cas, who started the Super League season with six consecutive defeats, began an enthralling first half in electrifying style, Horne going over after a fine break by Sam Hall and Hoy finishing off a delicious team move by chipping through and touching down.

Hull FC, who this week announced John Cartwright will take over as head coach next season, still refused to be cowed with Sutcliffe racing 80 metres for a super interception score.

However, Cas responded once again with Milnes always at the heart of their best moments.

After Barron replied with a simple score out wide, Milnes chased his own kick through and was quickest to react after some dreadful defending to add a third converted try.

In a blistering start to the second period Paul McShane's glorious score in the corner was ruled out for obstruction in the build-up, but the Cas pressure was relentless and it told when Jason Qarequare went over following a high kick and some great handling by Sylvester Namo

Another delightful kick by the outstanding Milnes allowed Corey Hall to pounce for his first try of the season and the game seemed settled at 30-10.

However, on-loan Wigan Warriors back Chan's classy finish, following more good work by Sutcliffe and duly converted by Ben Reynolds, got the visitors back to within 16 points and Trueman's converted try from Barron's cute kick brought more respectability to the scoreline.

Castleford: Hoy; Qareqare, C Hall, Wood, I Senior; Milnes, McShane; Griffin, Horne, S Hall, Mellor, El-Zakhem, Westerman.

Interchanges: Watts, Hodson, Namo, Hill.

Hull FC: Moy; Briscoe, Scott, Sutcliffe, Barron; Trueman, Reynolds; Ese’ese, Houghton, Aydin, Lane, Sao, Fash.

Interchanges: Ashworth, Smith, Jebson, Chan.

Referee: Aaron Moore.