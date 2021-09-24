Carson Wentz returns to Colts practice despite sprains to both ankles

It seemed like there was no way that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would play in Week 3 after leaving last week's game with sprains to both ankles. While he hadn't been ruled out, he also hadn't practiced for most of the week, including Thursday, which seemed like a bad sign for Sunday.

Then Friday came along.

A bit of a surprise: Colts QB Carson Wentz is practicing today, which means starting Sunday in Tennessee could be in play. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 24, 2021

Wentz practiced on Friday, meaning it's possible he could start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. And there were more Wentz-related surprises in store.

The Colts started the team session of today’s practice with Carson Wentz at QB. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 24, 2021

Even more of a surprise: Wentz is moving around fine in individual drills, and throwing completely normal. This bodes very well for Sunday. https://t.co/2UpCLLJFrf — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 24, 2021

If Wentz is moving around fine, that makes it even more likely that the Colts might start him at QB on Sunday. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported that Wentz was limited in practice, but his start will be a game-time decision.

Official: Carson Wentz was limited today and will be a game-time decision Sunday. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 24, 2021

Who would start instead of Wentz?

Since Wentz is a game-time decision, it's still possible he won't make the start. If he doesn't, who would start in his place? On Friday, head coach Frank Reich wasn't ready to name Jacob Eason as Wentz's game-time replacement.

If Wentz can’t go, Colts coach Frank Reich wouldn’t commit to starting Jacob Eason. Said the team is still working through its options. https://t.co/Z5giLaivz1 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 24, 2021

Eason replaced Wentz in the fourth quarter last week after Wentz had been knocked out of the game. He had two completions on five attempts and an extremely regrettable interception.