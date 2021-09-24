  • Oops!
Carson Wentz returns to Colts practice despite sprains to both ankles

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
It seemed like there was no way that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would play in Week 3 after leaving last week's game with sprains to both ankles. While he hadn't been ruled out, he also hadn't practiced for most of the week, including Thursday, which seemed like a bad sign for Sunday.

Then Friday came along. 

Wentz practiced on Friday, meaning it's possible he could start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. And there were more Wentz-related surprises in store. 

If Wentz is moving around fine, that makes it even more likely that the Colts might start him at QB on Sunday. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported that Wentz was limited in practice, but his start will be a game-time decision.

Who would start instead of Wentz?

Since Wentz is a game-time decision, it's still possible he won't make the start. If he doesn't, who would start in his place? On Friday, head coach Frank Reich wasn't ready to name Jacob Eason as Wentz's game-time replacement.

Eason replaced Wentz in the fourth quarter last week after Wentz had been knocked out of the game. He had two completions on five attempts and an extremely regrettable interception. 

