Carson Hammes leads 360 sprints heading into Saturday's point race

May 17—Winged 360 sprints, Crate Sprints, and Hobby Stocks are scheduled for this Saturday night during championship point event No. 10 at Marysville Raceway. Carson Hammes leads the charge for the 360 sprint cars. He holds an 11-point edge over Billy Wallace. Hammes is fresh off his first career main event win at Marysville.

Hobby Stock champion Howard Law was back to his winning ways and wound up in victory lane last weekend. He now trails Jason Clayton Sr. by just four points. Kyle Cheney and Law now each have two wins. Koa Crane leads the Crate Sprints with three wins and holds a 14-point lead over Misty Castleberry.

Pit gate is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. The front gate is set to open at 5 p.m. Winged 360 sprint car qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.