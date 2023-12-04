Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game recap: Everything we know

New coach, similar result.

Here’s everything we know from the Carolina Panthers’ Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Final score: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

Keys to the game

Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans owned the Panthers once again. He went for a game-high 162 receiving yards, with 75 coming on a touchdown, in recording his 10th straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Tampa also got some production out of their ground attack. Running back Rachaad White notched 84 yards and a score while receiver Chris Godwin picked up a 19-yard touchdown rush of his own.

While the Panthers offense made some strides, it wasn’t enough. Quarterback Bryce Young completed just 15 of his 31 attempts for 178 yards and an interception.

It was over when . . .

Down three with 3:40 left in the game, the Panthers set up shop at their own 31-yard line. After a pair of Hubbard runs got them nine yards, they opted for a pair of passes with a yard to gain.

The first was thrown away and the second was thrown away . . . to Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who picked off the pass intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen. Tampa Bay proceeded to run out the clock on the ensuing possession.

Players of the game

RB Chuba Hubbard : 25 carries, 104 yards, two touchdowns

WR Jonathan Mingo : six receptions, 69 yards

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.: seven tackles, sack

What's next?

The 1-11 Panthers will make another divisional road trip to see the 5-7 New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

