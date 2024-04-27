Carolina Panthers draft Texas RB Jonathon Brooks with No. 46 pick

The Carolina Panthers have selected Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the No. 46 overall pick.

Brooks was the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He follows Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as a Texas running back to be drafted first at the position.

Many wondered if Brooks’ knee injury would make him fall down the draft board. If it did affect his draft stock, he didn’t fall very far.

Brooks ran for 1,139 yards, 10 touchdowns and six yards per carry on 187 carries before injury cut his 2023 season short. The underestimated back continues his success story in Carolina where he’ll take handoffs from second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

Brooks became the fourth Texas player drafted in the first 46 picks of the draft. He continues running backs coach Tashard Choice’s run of development after sending Bijan Robinson and backup running back Roschon Johnson to the draft last season.

Brooks will look to help Carolina back into contention in the NFC South.

The Panthers trade up to pick No. 46 and select #Texas RB Jonathon Brooks. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/b7lAVwp9s1 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 27, 2024

