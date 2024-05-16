Carolina Panthers 2024 regular season schedule

For the second time in as many years, the Carolina Panthers are starting anew. But this time, it feels a little more fresh.

The organization is set to enter its first season under the reign of president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. And although we’re still here, in just the fifth month of their offseason, the duo has sparked some excitement for 2024.

So, how will that 2024 look when the action finally begins?

Here, as officially released on Wednesday night, is the Panthers’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. ET 2 Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 p.m. ET 3 Sept. 22 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. ET 4 Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. ET 5 Oct. 6 at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. ET 6 Oct. 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:25 p.m. ET 7 Oct. 20 at Washington Commanders 4:05 p.m. ET 8 Oct. 27 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET 9 Nov. 3 vs. New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. ET 10 Nov. 10 vs. New York Giants 9:30 a.m. ET 11 Bye 12 Nov. 24 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m. ET 13 Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 p.m ET 14 Dec. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. ET 15 Dec. 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys 1:00 p.m. ET 16 Dec. 22 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:00 p.m. ET 17 Dec. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. ET 18 TBD at Atlanta Falcons TBD

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire