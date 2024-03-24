Carlos Sainz wins Australian GP after George Russell’s dramatic crash

George Russell crashed out of the points on the final lap - Getty Images/Paul Crock

George Russell suffered a spectacular crash on the penultimate lap of a dramatic Australian Grand Prix, finishing with his car upside down in the middle of the track, as Max Verstappen’s hopes of winning a record-equalling 10th consecutive race went up in flames.

Verstappen’s retirement on lap four with brake failure allowed Carlos Sainz to lead home a Ferrari one-two with McLaren’s Lando Norris third.

Russell’s crash, as he was battling Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso for sixth place, completed a truly miserable race for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton also forced to retire early on with engine failure.

Sainz is the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since the start of the 2023 season - Shutterstock/Joel Carrett

Russell hit the barriers as he was closing in on Alonso late in the race, detaching his wheels and sending his car spinning and ultimately flipping it upside down. Both drivers have been called to the stewards after the race for the incident.

After sitting in his cockpit for some minutes, suspended in mid-air, Russell was helped out by a marshal. Fortunately he was unhurt.

Russell's race finished out of the points and in the barriers - AFP/Paul Crock

Both he and his team-mate’s pride will have taken a bit of a bashing, though. This is now officially Hamilton’s worst ever start to a Formula One season. He retired from ninth and has now gone 9th, 7th and DNF in his three races so far this year. His previous worst was 2009 when he started DSQ, 7th, 6th.

Verstappen had been widely expected to secure his third win in three races this season. But after getting away cleanly from pole, his right-rear brakes went up in flames and he was forced to retire. It was his first retirement in 43 races.

Sainz missed the last race in Jeddah after having his appendix removed and the Spaniard’s participation in Melbourne was in some doubt having only got out of hospital last week. But the Spaniard has been in great form this weekend and his win – the third of his career – never looked in doubt once Verstappen retired.

Max Verstappen's race ended in the pit lane with a brake issue - AP/Scott Barbour

Norris was the filling in a Ferrari sandwich at one point. But McLaren’s car was not as quick and he had to be content with third. Norris even needed his pit wall to order team-mate Oscar Piastri aside after the Australian had passed him with an undercut.

Behind the two Ferraris and the two McLarens, Sergio Perez took fifth in the second Red Bull. The Mexican’s failure to capitalise on a rare DNF for Verstappen will be a huge disappointment to him. But it does breathe a bit of life into the title race.

At least Red Bull had a finisher. Hamilton’s retirement on lap 17, from 9th place, was bad enough. Russell’s spectacular late crash was a bitter pill to swallow.

Sainz wins Australian GP as Verstappen retires: as it happened

06:23 AM GMT

A word for Yuki Tsunoda

He is having a fine season. The RB is probably just about the next fastest car behind the top five teams and he now has four points. Decent.

06:17 AM GMT

Christian Horner speaks

It’s a brake issue [with Verstappen] it looks as if the brake is bound on pretty much from the start of the race. We’ve got all the bits back now and going through the damage and go through and understand exactly what’s caused it. Obviously a driver is going to be frustrated when he gets out of a car after a retirement but he’s been very gracious with the team. It’s a matter of learning from it. We’ve had two years of no mechanical DNFs. Remarkable after three races that he’s leading the championship even with that DNF.

On the value of Verstappen:

He’s probably not aware of it but he picked up a bit of damage when passing Fernando. He lost [something] from the floor of the car. As soon as you get that your tyre deg gets worse and we were [not quick] at the end of the stint.

06:14 AM GMT

Perez says Ferrari would have won...

...even if Verstappen stayed in.

06:09 AM GMT

Russell speaks

I mean, my take is I’ve gone off and that’s on me but I was half a second behind Fernando 500m before the corner and suddenly he came towards me extremely quick and I was right on his gearbox. I don’t know if he’s got a problem. It’s a bit bizarre in a circumstance like this. It’s clear he braked 100m before the corner and then went back on the throttle again and took the corner normally... so I am not going to accuse him of anything until I’ve seen the data. Suddenly he slowed up dramatically and got back on the power, I wasn’t expecting it and it caught me by surprise. That part is on me but it’s interesting that we’ve been called to the stewards... intrigued to see what they have to say.

06:04 AM GMT

Fernando Alonso speaks

Obviously I was focusing in front of me and not behind. I had some issues on the last 15 laps on the battery on deployment. I was definitely struggling a little bit on the end of the race but I cannot focus on the car behind. I knew that he was coming and he was on the DRS distance for five to six laps. It was very close. I said I was doing qualifying laps and trying to maximise the pace. It was not an easy weekend or easy race. We got lucky with the strategy when Lewis [went off] and there was a Safety Car.

The incident of Russell’s crash is being looked at by the stewards. I am not sure that he did anything wrong. Some have suggested that Alonso perhaps brake checked Russell but I cannot see that in any way. Russell was in the corner when the incident happened. Alonso was accelerating out of it.

05:58 AM GMT

Updated constructor standings

Red Bull’s lead is cut to four points by Ferrari. Encouraging? Not quite. The only way Ferrari have a hope of challenging Red Bull is if Perez’s form drops off the cliff. After two solid second place finishes in rounds one and two he struggled to make his way through the field today and finished fifth. I don’t think Ferrari pose a realistic championship threat but it shows that if Verstappen encounters problems then Red Bull are far from a shoo-in.

05:52 AM GMT

Updated driver standings

Verstappen still leads but his lead is cut to four points ahead of Leclerc. Sainz has only done two races but has 40 points. I think, realistically, Verstappen would probably need to continue his current DNF rate of one third for anyone to have a look in at the championship but it is nice to have another winner.

05:47 AM GMT

The Russell crash is being looked at by the stewards

Not sure what happened exactly but Alonso was there.

05:42 AM GMT

A few more shots of Russell’s crash...

George Russell crashes

George Russell crashes

George Russell crashes

George Russell crashes

05:36 AM GMT

Charles Leclerc speaks

It feels good mostly for the team of course. First and second didn’t happen since Bahrain 2022. It’s amazing that we can do that. Carlos has had an incredible weekend to come back after his surgery. On my side I struggled a bit more with the first hard. First and second was the best we could do. In the first stint we had to protect behind we had to stop a bit earlier and from that point Carlos was too fast... again Carlos has done a better job all weekend and he definitely deserves that victory.

05:35 AM GMT

Charles and Carlos celebrate

The last two Ferrari wins have been Sainz’s. But he is out of the team for 2025...

05:34 AM GMT

Norris and Sainz on the podium again

Former team-mates at McLaren.

A sweet Carlando moment as the pair are reunited on the podium 🥹❤ pic.twitter.com/96gruH9SXT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

05:33 AM GMT

Carlos Sainz speaks

It was a really good race, I felt really good out there. Especially physically it wasn’t the easiest but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own and I could manage my pace and my tyres. Very happy, very proud of the team, happy to be in a 1-2 with Charles here. Life sometimes is crazy. What happened at the beginning of the year, then the appendix. A rollercoaster.

05:27 AM GMT

Australian GP - Classification

SAI LEC NOR PIA PER ALO STR TSU HUL MAG ALB RIC GAS BOT ZHO OCO

OUT: RUS, HAM, VER

05:27 AM GMT

It’s a Ferrari 1-2...

...and a McLaren 3-4. Perez in fifth. That Russell crash means Kevin Magnussen picks up the final point for Haas, who score three points here, a double points finish.

CARLOS 📻



"Hahahaha! This is amazing. Thank you, guys! Life is a roller coaster eh?!"#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/RfLwmtmCZC — Formula 1 (@F1) March 24, 2024

05:26 AM GMT

CARLOS SAINZ WINS THE 2024 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

“Charles should come close to me and we celebrate this one together,” he says.

Well done that man.

Sainz crosses the line to take a stunning victory, composed and only two weeks after he had his appendix out. Russell’s Mercedes is strewn across the track and drivers have to creep by behind the medical car. Replays show it wasn’t actually that high-speed a crash for Russell but it was still a pretty hefty shunt.

05:24 AM GMT

FINAL LAP - RUSSELL HAS HAD A BIG CRASH!

HIS CAR IS RESTING ON ITS SIDE ON THE TRACK. He was trying to get Fernando Alonso and ended up in the barriers at high-speed. It’s a double DNF for Mercedes and we will finish under VSC conditions...

We just caught him spinning through the gravel and then into the wall... looked a big one but he say he’s OK.

A scary moment for George Russell on the last lap as he crashes out 😲



Thankfully, the Mercedes driver says he's ok over team radio and is out of the car 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fGDtzaLRxB — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

05:23 AM GMT

Lap 57 of 58 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 3.4sec

Sainz approaching some backmarkers as he enters his final lap but he’s not going to lose this time unless he bins it.

05:22 AM GMT

Lap 56 of 58 - We haven’t had a great deal of action out front unfortunately

Sainz says his tyres do not feel great... he’s lost around 1.4sec in the last lap or so but surely he has enough...

Leclerc sets fastest lap of the race... Norris now more than three seconds behind.

05:20 AM GMT

Lap 55 of 58 - Sainz leads Leclerc by five seconds

Sainz has seen off any Leclerc threat and Leclerc has seen off any Norris threat, you’d think. 2.5sec the gap now between those two, so only a mistake will deny him the second spot of the podium.

05:19 AM GMT

Lap 54 of 58 - Alonso under pressure

Russell has DRS... he has a look at turn 11 but backs out.

05:17 AM GMT

Lap 53 of 58 - Russell closing in on Alonso for sixth

Perez ahead is a step too far... the gap being 16 seconds. A nice calm race from Ferrari today. We haven’t had many of those in the last couple of years. Well, that’s not fair, but not often when they’ve been at the front.

05:16 AM GMT

Lap 52 of 58 - Perez hasn’t really had the pace this stint

He has made no inroads into Piastri and that is with the McLaren running off and losing at least three seconds for his troubles. Meanwhile, Sainz extends his lead again to five seconds over Leclerc.

05:15 AM GMT

Lap 51 of 58 - Speaking of Aussies

Another troubled race for Ricciardo. He’s in 13th but 11 seconds behind Tsunoda. It’s not absolutely awful by any means, but is a long way from what he would hope.

Daniel Ricciardo of RB in action during the Australian Grand Prix 2024 at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia 24 March 2024

He is a long way from out-performing his team-mate, let alone the car...

05:12 AM GMT

Lap 50 of 58 - Leclerc finds some pace

It just takes the edge off the gap to Norris behind. Piastri having a lonely race out in fourth now. Not a bad result for the home lad but a podium would have been lovely. Didn’t quite have the pace, though.

05:10 AM GMT

Lap 49 of 58 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI LEC +5.5 NOR +9.4 PIA +18.6 PER +29.4 ALO +45.6 RUS +47.6 STR +56.7 TSU +59.7 HUL +61.9

05:09 AM GMT

Lap 48 of 58 - Hamilton’s worst ever start to an F1 season

Been looking back through the records and this - 9th, 7th and DNF - is now officially Lewis Hamilton’s worst start to a Formula One season after three races. Previous worst was 2009 when he started DSQ, 7th and 6th.

05:08 AM GMT

Lap 47 of 58 - Norris sets the fastest lap

Could Leclerc be under pressure at the end of the race here? Quite possibly.

05:08 AM GMT

Lap 46 of 58 - Verstappen’s tyres after that retirement

The remnants of Verstappen's tyres following the brake issues that caused his retirement 👀#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/7HS4DX3Y5e — Formula 1 (@F1) March 24, 2024

05:07 AM GMT

Lap 45 of 58 - Ferrari respond out front

Having said that of McLaren, Sainz then sets the fastest first sector of anyone. Which then becomes the fastest lap of anyone to extend his lead to 5.2sec over Leclerc.

Russell does pit...

05:06 AM GMT

Lap 44 of 58 - McLaren looking to have the pace

Maybe they are pushing more than Ferrari.

05:04 AM GMT

Lap 43 of 78 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 5.1sec

Norris in third is a further 4.3sec with Piastri 8.9sec behind him. Russell is in fifth and might go to the end? He says his tyres feel good. Perez is five seconds behind him and lapping faster but a top-six would be a good result for Mercedes and Russell here.

Norris sets the fastest lap of the race... which then Piastri beats.

05:03 AM GMT

Lap 42 of 58 - Sainz with a seven-lap tyre advantage over his team-mate behind

Also a five-second time advantage. You would imagine that the Spaniard just needs to keep it on the black stuff. McLaren don’t really have the pace to challenge Ferrari today, though are not a million miles behind.

05:01 AM GMT

Lap 41 of 58 - Norris has a six-lap tyre advantage over Leclerc

That is for second placed. Sainz dives into the pit lane... this is a crucial stop. He should get out fairly comfortably ahead of his team-mate Leclerc and he does. Piastri gets Alonso for fourth as the Aston Martin driver pits...

04:59 AM GMT

Lap 40 of 58 - No Safety Cars yet

I can’t say this has been the most thrilling race, the two dramatic retirements of Verstappen and Hamilton aside. That Verstappen will not win it is something to shout about but hopefully we get a thrilling final 18 laps.

McLaren mechanics out in the pit lane for Norris...

04:58 AM GMT

Lap 39 of 58 - Top 10 as Piastri pits

SAI NOR PIA LEC ALO RUS PER STR GAS TSU

04:58 AM GMT

Lap 38 of 58 - Sainz leads Norris by 9.5sec

Norris keeping the gap roughly at that point. Sainz says he wants a buffer when he next pits as Piastri runs wide at the penultimate turn. That loses him about three or four seconds and will do his tyres no good at all.

He comes into the pits now. Perhaps wisely.

04:56 AM GMT

Lap 37 of 58 - Leclerc’s pace looks good...

He sets the fastest lap of the race, a full second faster than leader Sainz and 1.2sec faster than Piastri 13 seconds ahead.

04:55 AM GMT

Lap 36 of 58 - Sainz leads Norris by 10 seconds

Sauber having terrible problems with their pit stops again. Zhou is stationery for ages. It’s a fundamental issue, it seems, with how they change the wheels. It’s ruining their race, not like they were going to score any points.

Let’s look at Leclerc’s pace on the fresh hard tyres.

Albon says Hulkenberg is weaving in the braking zone as he tries to get 11th place from him.

Aussie watch: Ricciardo has been lapped and is in 15th.

04:53 AM GMT

Lap 35 of 58 - Perez back under pressure from Alonso

Russell about a further eight seconds behind as Mercedes’ struggles continue. Leclerc says his tyres have gone and wants to come in fairly soon.

In comes Leclerc... Piastri and Norris do not pit. Leclerc just gets out ahead of Perez. But can he keep the place? Yes... but it gives Alonso behind an opening which he cannot take in the first few corners...

It shouldn’t really be the case that Alonso is the faster man here. Perez is on 20-lap old hard tyres, Alonso on 17-lap old mediums...

04:50 AM GMT

Lap 34 or 58 - Worth keeping an eye on Norris vs Leclerc

Leclerc’s pace is starting to drop off... 0.3sec or so Norris was faster than the Ferrari driver. 1.8sec the gap now and five laps fresher are Norris’s tyres.

04:49 AM GMT

Lap 33 of 58 - Perez in fifth not really closing in on Piastri ahead

He’s lapping slower and is still nearly 12 seconds behind, which is larger than the gap was when he took fifth from Alonso...

04:48 AM GMT

Lap 32 of 58 - Sainz doing a sterling job out front

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr drives during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 24, 2024

He now leads team-mate Leclerc by eight seconds.

04:47 AM GMT

Lap 31 of 58 - Verstappen speaks

We could see so far in the data as soon as the lights went off the right rear brake was stuck on. It was like driving with a handbrake on. If a brake is stuck on that doesn’t help. As soon as the lights went off... you could see the right-rear brake stuck on.

04:45 AM GMT

Lap 30 of 58 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI LEC +6.4 NOR +9.3 PIA +10.4 PER +21.8 ALO +31.0 RUS +31.1 STR +35.3 TSU +37.5 HUL +43.9

04:45 AM GMT

Lap 29 of 59 - Piastri told to let Norris through

And he does that. Norris’s race was starting to be compromised by that and Norris was the lead McLaren at the start. Not what Piastri would have wanted in his home race in his home city. That is probably the right decision in the end, though.

Half race distance...

04:43 AM GMT

Lap 28 of 58 - Norris closing up on Piastri

Less than a second the gap...

04:42 AM GMT

Lap 27 of 58 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 4.5sec

Perez gets Alonso for fifth and has Norris 12 seconds ahead. He could well be on the podium today. He probably should be with the pace in that RB20.

04:41 AM GMT

Lap 26 of 58 - Alonso has his mirrors full of Perez

He will have a struggle on his hands there. Sainz sets another fastest lap out front...

04:39 AM GMT

Lap 25 of 58 - Sainz extends his lead to three seconds

Piastri two seconds behind that and Norris two seconds behind him. All to play for here though Sainz is clearly the favourite and is driving a superb race.

04:38 AM GMT

Lap 24 of 58 - Will be interesting to see what Perez does from here

He’s currently bearing down on Alonso and was about 0.7sec faster the last time around...

04:37 AM GMT

Lap 23 of 58 - Haas tell Magnussen to let Hulkenberg through

And he does. Albon in the points ahead of them as Verstappen heads to the media pen to do his interviews post-race. Well, post “race”.

04:35 AM GMT

Lap 22 of 58 - Russell on the radio

“That car is like a rocketship,” he says. He means the Red Bull. Mercedes clearly looking like the fifth fastest car here this weekend in all formats.

04:34 AM GMT

Lap 21 of 58 - Leclerc keeping around 1.5sec behind Sainz

They have been told to hold position there. Ferrari on for a 1-2 here... not sure Leclerc will be entirely happy about that as Sainz has a seven-lap tyre advantage it might be fair enough.

04:34 AM GMT

Lap 20 of 58 - Sainz posts the fastest lap

Here’s the top 10 now everyone has stopped:

SAI LEC PIA NOR ALO PER RUS STR TSU ALB

A variety of strategies there, though mostly through tyre life. That said, Alonso is on the mediums and everyone else there is on the hards.

04:32 AM GMT

Lap 19 of 58 - Sainz leads by 1.3sec

Charles Leclerc drives during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 24, 2024

Leclerc keeping a watch behind him.

04:29 AM GMT

Lap 18 of 58 - Hamilton’s engine just sounded like it lunched itself mid-lap

The VSC ends, Alonso comes out the lead non-Ferrari and non-McLaren car. That has worked out well for him. The cars are bunched up at the start. Sainz is the lead Ferrari but has Leclerc very close behind, albeit the Monegasque on older tyres. Lando Norris also has a tyre advantage on Piastri ahead of him.

04:28 AM GMT

Lap 17 of 58 - Hamilton is out!

Hamilton nearly got Perez as the Red Bull emerged from the pit lane but Perez kept the place. But Hamilton slows to the side of the track coming to the fast chicane in the middle of the lap! Lewis Hamilton out of the race!

Can he get it to a relief point? He’s going VERY slowly...

LAP 17/58



Hamilton is crawling around the track looking for a place to pull over



Looks like engine issues have ended his race ❌



VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/tu77Zcfi86 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 24, 2024

It’s a Virtual Safety Car... as Hamilton does find a relief spot. Alonso leads and will surely be able to gain some time on his rivals with a cheap pit stop. It won’t be a long VSC.

04:25 AM GMT

Lap 16 of 58 - Piastri jumps Norris for fourth

He is now the lead McLaren, though Norris has a tyre advantage over his team-mate.

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia

04:24 AM GMT

Lap 15 of 58 - Tom Cary can see Verstappen in the pit lane...

I can see Max having a long chat with GP out of the media centre window here in Melbourne. He doesn’t look happy.

04:23 AM GMT

Lap 14 of 58 - Ocon is running in the points for Alpine

He’s having a good weekend in a very difficult car. A mixture of strategies here. Sainz extends his lead to 7.6sec. The sort of lead we would have expected Verstappen to have here...

Perez is coming into the pits, as is Lando Norris.

04:22 AM GMT

Lap 13 of 58 - Sainz leads by 6.4sec over Norris

Perez in third but complaining about his car a bit. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see if Ferrari’s pace could really challenge an unhindered Verstappen but quite frankly the man has won 19 of the last 20 races or so so, let’s not get too upset about that.

04:21 AM GMT

Lap 12 of 58 - That was a catastrophic failure for Red Bull

04:20 AM GMT

Lap 11 of 58 - Reminder that Sainz does not have a race seat next year...

...and he missed the last race two weeks ago after appendix surgery. Looks like Norris may be undercut by Piastri and no longer be the lead McLaren. But let’s see. Sainz is starting to check out up front.

04:18 AM GMT

Lap 10 of 58 - Sorry, it was Leclerc and Piastri who pitted

Not Sainz and Norris. They were wary of the undercut from Russell who had just changed to hard tyres. Meanwhile, Hamilton runs off at turn one slightly as Sainz extends his lead to 4.4sec.

04:16 AM GMT

Lap 9 of 58 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI NOR +2.6 LEC +3.3 PIA +3.9 PER +8.3 TSU +11.0 ALO +11.7 OCO +16.0 HUL +19.3 GAS +19.8

In come the leaders! Is this going to be a three stop race? Probably not but someone might try it.

04:15 AM GMT

Lap 8 of 58 - No word from Red Bull on what that issue what

Russell pits from the points and he was on the medium tyres...

04:14 AM GMT

Lap 7 of 58 - Sainz leads Norris by 2.3sec

Hamilton pits...

04:12 AM GMT

Lap 6 of 58 - Well, that makes it interesting!

Verstappen is in the garage and chatting with his mechanics.

Sainz leads Norris by 1.6sec with Leclerc very close to the lead McLaren. Piastri behind Leclerc...

04:11 AM GMT

Lap 5 of 58 - Verstappen makes it into the pits...

Is he going to be able to carry on? I’m not sure. I doubt it.

That is the end of Verstappen’s race. The championship leader is out! A brake issue...

A nightmare Australian Grand Prix for Max Verstappen as he's forced to retire after an issue with his Red Bull! 😲 pic.twitter.com/mGCzzgdW9R — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

04:10 AM GMT

Lap 4 of 58 - Smoke coming out of the back of the Red Bull of Verstappen!

Definitely. This could be his race over... the problem is getting worse it seems. He is dropping back and back. It looks like something is rubbing on his rear right tyre and he will surely need to dive into the pits if he can make it there...

I have smoke. Blue smoke. Fire, fire. Brake.

04:08 AM GMT

Lap 3 of 58 - Verstappen on the radio

I just lost the car, really weird.

So perhaps he made a mistake before the overtake, or so it seems.

Anyway, here’s the top 10:

SAI VER NOR LEC PIA RUS PER STR TSU HAM

More from Verstappen on the radio...

F--- the car is loose!

04:07 AM GMT

Lap 2 of 58 - Verstappen leads Sainz

DRS is enabled and Sainz is within one second of the man ahead, Verstappen, so will get four uses of it if he can keep that gap under one second. He’s pretty close as they head into the fast chicane and Sainz goes around the outside into the braking zone and takes the lead!

OK. Do we have a race on? I guess so...

Now Verstappen has DRS on the pit straight..

04:05 AM GMT

The Australian Grand Prix is go!

It is a good start from Verstappen and he does lead into turn one...

Sainz was not far enough forward to even have a think about making a move. They all make it through the opening few corners unscathed. Hamilton up one place, Russell ahead of Perez and into sixth.

04:04 AM GMT

Right, here we go...

Can Verstappen keep his lead at the start or will Sainz stick it down the inside?

04:03 AM GMT

More from Tom Cary

We’ve just been told that race day attendance is 132,106, the highest Sunday on record for Melbourne and 1k higher than the corresponding day last year. That apparently brings the total attendance to 452,055 - 7424 higher than the 2023 event.

04:02 AM GMT

The formation lap is go

But it’s a very slow start. After a fair while Hamilton is only approaching turn one...

Everyone is away cleanly, though. Zhou is starting from the pit lane, by the way, after replacing a broken front wing.

04:01 AM GMT

Starting tyre types

Everyone in the top 10 is on the mediums except for Alonso, on the hards. Hamilton in 11th on the softs and not too happy about it. Ricciardo and Zhou on the softs at the back and Hulkenberg on the hards.

03:56 AM GMT

Right, we are nearly ready to get going

Predictions? I think Verstappen will have a tougher time today but will still win by 10+ seconds, assuming no late safety car.

03:53 AM GMT

Ricciardo under pressure

Ricciardo playing it cool but he is a man under some pressure. Needs a big performance today.

03:52 AM GMT

Starting Grid

How they line up

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lando Norris, McLaren Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Oscar Piastri, McLaren Sergio Perez, Red Bull* George Russell, Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda, RB Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Alexander Albon, Williams Valtteri Bottas, Sauber Kevin Magnussen, Haas Esteban Ocon, Alpine Nico Hulkenberg, Haas Pierre Gasly, Alpine Daniel Ricciardo, RB Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

*Perez received three-place grid penalty for impeding the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg in Q1.

03:47 AM GMT

How is it looking in the team head to heads?

Ricciardo, Hamilton, Gasly and Sargeant have all failed to beat their team-mates at all this year.

03:43 AM GMT

Current F1 driver standings

The question is “how much will Max Verstappen increase this by today”? Surely...

03:40 AM GMT

Norris’s dad having a chinwag with Christian Horner...

Spotted Adam Norris, Lando’s dad, having a chat with Christian Horner on the grid just now. If Max did end up leaving Red Bull, you would imagine Lando would certainly be on the list of possible replacements, long-term McLaren contract or not..

03:38 AM GMT

McLaren’s Aussie hero Oscar Piastri speaks before the race

Excited, I think we’re in a good place and I think we can stay there. I think we’re all kind of wishing there was something a but harder. It should be interesting, like I say nobody has run on the hards. It should be an exciting race.

03:36 AM GMT

As ever, good analysis from Sky’s Karun Chandhok

How cool is this?! 🤩🏎



Karun compares Max and Carlos' laps as they battled for Melbourne pole ⚔ pic.twitter.com/bZor6giOsY — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

03:31 AM GMT

Fair to say that Lewis Hamilton was not too happy yesterday

More frustrated.

It felt great in P3 and it was strange because we were right there with these guys and we didn’t really understand why. The inconsistency in the car really messes with the mind. George did a good job today, it is what it is... I just have to do a good job tomorrow. I mean there’s a long list [of things to fix]. I think our car is on a but of a knife-edge. On the afternoon here the wind picks up and then the car becomes a lot more unstable. The others seem to be able to pick their pace up in qualifying the car didn’t feel good in qualifying, even though we had lighter fuel. It’s not a great feeling for anyone in the team but we will just keep working away.

03:26 AM GMT

Average lap time gap between team-mates in 2024

03:24 AM GMT

Daniel Ricciardo not having the best weekend... or season

He returned to F1 with AlphaTauri last year with the ultimate aim of regaining his place at Red Bull. He had some decent form since his return but struggled to really get much momentum and was not helped by breaking his wrist at Zandvoort. You would say that this season has continued, if not worsened, the trend of him being second best to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. He has not been a million miles away at points and yesterday he would have made it through to Q2 but for his lap being deleted for a track limits infringement. If ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ were candy and nuts wouldn’t we have a lovely party.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia

He did run off the track and he was eliminated. Tsunoda made it into Q3 and has the 10th best qualifying record of any driver this year (9.67), whilst Ricciardo is down in 16th with 15.33. Of course he can make it up in the race today and also will have a few more races before his hopes of retaining his seat until the end of the season diminish. But if this carries on you wouldn’t put it past Red Bull to get rid of him before the season is out and put Liam Lawson in.

03:20 AM GMT

Average qualifying position so far in 2024

03:15 AM GMT

How bad has qualifying been for Hamilton so far in 2024?

In a word, bad. He has been outqualified by team-mate George Russell in every race so far. His average qualifying position is 8.33 compared to Russell’s 5.67 – only four drivers have a worse differential to their team-mate: Sargeant, Zhou, Stroll and Ricciardo.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

Looking at lap times in qualifying he is averaging 0.194sec down on Russell on average and only five drivers have worse average gaps. It should perhaps come as no surprise given how he has talked about the difficulty of the car but neither should the scale of how much the 39-year-old has struggled this year be ignored.

03:10 AM GMT

Times and positions after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 15.915secs Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:16.185 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:16.274 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:16.315 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:16.435 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:16.572 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:16.724 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) RB 1:16.788 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:17.072 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:17.552 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:16.960 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:17.167 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Kick Sauber 1:17.340 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:17.427 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:17.697, Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 1:17.976 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:17.982 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) RB 1:18.085 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Kick Sauber 1:18.188

03:04 AM GMT

Good morning

Welcome to our coverage of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park. Well, what to say about yesterday’s qualifying session? Was it a good one? Yes, I think so. Was the outcome predictable? Probably. Max Verstappen took his third pole position of the season by just under three tenths from Carlos Sainz. In fact, Q3 was the only session across the weekend that he topped. And that is all that matters.

What is the difference? Could Ferrari have got more from their qualifying? I do not think Sainz could have got a great deal more from his Ferrari. There is always time to find but not the three tenths he needed to usurp Verstappen. Charles Leclerc messed up his final lap in Q3 but Sainz looked to be the quicker Ferrari driver towards the end of qualifying. Verstappen, simply, is driving too well to be usurped, even if the RB20 has some vulnerabilities over one lap in qualifying. Fair play.

Might we have a fight for the victory today? Ferrari’s race pace has been talked up throughout the weekend – and Verstappen said he might have a fight today – but if the Dutchman gets to the first corner first I cannot see it. Hopefully they can stick to within a few seconds to give Red Bull something to think about. McLaren might be in with an outside shout of a podium too.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in parc feme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 23, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

The helping hand that Ferrari and those behind them have is that Sergio Perez, who initially qualified in third, was handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking Nico Hulkenberg in Q1 which means he now starts sixth, shifting Lando Norris up to third and Charles Leclerc up to fourth.

The pessimist in me says that this race will be a rough repeat of the first two rounds. Even if Ferrari are closer, will they be able to disrupt Verstappen’s race? On the other hand the races around this track recently have been littered with safety cars and red flags and that can throw huge uncertainty and jeopardy into things. I would say that we need this to fall favourable for a non-Verstappen win. And who knows, Sainz might even take the lead at turn one...

The race begins at 4am GMT and we will be here for all of it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.