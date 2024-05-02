Carlos Rodon roughed up in Yankees' 7-2 loss to Orioles

The Yankees couldn’t earn a split of their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, falling 7-2 on Thursday afternoon.

Here are the key takeaways…

-Carlos Rodon, coming off 5.1 innings of two-run ball against Arizona his last time out, wiggled out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning, but the long ball was a problem for the lefty in this one. Ryan Mountcastle sent a solo home run to center with two outs in the third, and the fourth inning saw more Orioles fireworks. Jorge Mateo blasted a solo home run 425 feet to left, and Ryan McKenna joined the fun with a solo shot to center, just over Trent Grisham’s glove.

Rodon then looked out of gas in the fifth, allowing three hits with a Gleyber Torres error mixed in, and just like that Rodon’s day was done with nobody out in the fifth and the Orioles up 6-1. Another inherited run would score from third, closing Rodon’s line at 4.0-plus innings pitched, eight hits, seven runs (six earned), and six strikeouts without a walk.

-Kyle Bradish, who started the season on the IL due to a sprained UCL, looked excellent in his season debut. The 27-year-old right-hander went 4.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five with two walks. His day ended as his pitch count reached 84.

-Gleyber Torres ended his extended homerless drought in the top of the sixth, blasting a solo shot to left center off of Keegan Akin. Torres had gone 53 games, dating back to last season, without a big fly.

-Alex Verdugo returned from the paternity list, with Aaron Boone hitting him sixth in the lineup to ease him back into action. So much for that, as Verdugo came to the plate for the first time with the bases loaded and two outs. After a questionable strike two call, Verdugo bounced out harmlessly to first base.

Verdugo made a nice diving catch in left field, and went 1-for-3 with a walk at the dish.

Who was the MVP?

Jordan Westburg, who had two hits, two RBI, and a run scored. His two-run triple chased Rodon from the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees return home to host the Detroit Tigers in a three-game weekend set, beginning on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Marcus Stroman will face fellow righty Reese Olson.