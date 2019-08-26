Nets agree to three-year, $52.5 million extension with rising star Caris LeVert

Even with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on board, Caris LeVert is a major part of the Nets' future. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets made an enormous splash this offseason by signing free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now, the team is locking up one of its own best players.

The Nets have agreed on a three-year, $52.5 million extension with shooting guard Caris LeVert, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. LeVert turns 25 today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019

The deal will keep LeVert under team control until 2023. Also under team control until 2021 are Durant, Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie, so the Nets will be locked into that core for the foreseeable future.

Why the Nets extended Caris LeVert

LeVert has played his way into the Nets’ future plans over the last three seasons since being drafted 20th overall out of Michigan in the 2016 NBA draft.

The 25-year-old seemed in the middle of a breakout season last year, averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists until he sustained a gruesome leg injury in mid-November. He was somewhat limited in his return three months later, but showed what he was capable of with a team-leading 21.0 points per game in a five-game loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Foot injuries like last season’s have long been a problem for LeVert, however. Both his junior and senior seasons at Michigan ended early due to foot injuries, and one of them lingered long enough that it also cost him a solid chunk of his rookie season.

LeVert was set to hit restricted free agency next offseason, but the Nets clearly believe he’s player worth keeping around as the prepare for a major run at the Eastern Conference over the next few years.

