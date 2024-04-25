Cardinals top prospect Victor Scott hopes for reset with Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This season Victor Scott II made the jump from Double-A to the St.Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster. Now the 23-year old outfielder will try to once again prove that he belongs in the majors on a reassignment in Memphis.

” Going from to the big leagues, from Double-A, that was a big jump. So just to coming here and learn at this level, and then to have that translate to the big league level would be ideal,” said Scott.

” We’re just going to try and make sure that everything’s simple for him,” said Redbirds manager Ben Johnson. “We’re going to create a game plan that’s easy to follow, but with that being said, we’re going to move him when he’s ready to move”.

This seaon Scott appeared in 20 games with St. Louis, but when facing big league pitching, he struggled by registering only five hits in 59 at bats and a .138 OBP.

” Learning how to make small little adjustments will pay big dividends in the end and to even trust in that process is hard in itself, but just knowing that it’s all going to come around,” said Scott.

” When you’ve got a weakness at this level it can be exposed, but it’s about making the adjustment and, I’m excited to see how quickly we can make them,” said Johnson.

It’s not a matter of if, but when a player goes through a slump in baseball, so Scott isn’t looking at his demotion as a negative but simply as an opportunity to work on all facets of his game and most importantly become a better professional.

” Hate to say this even for myself, but like it’s apart of baseball and everybody goes through it. I’m trying to tell myself I’m going to get through it and I’m going to be where my feet are and and enjoy the Triple-A experience so I can really enjoy a big league experience”.

