Cardinals show interest in speedy RB/KR prospect

The Arizona Cardinals continue to prepare for the NFL draft later this month, meeting with prospects they might select or even sign as undrafted free agents after the draft.

The latest is a player who could give them some speed and production in the return game.

According to Justin Melo, the Cardinals are one of many teams to meet with Iowa State running back and returner Kene Nwangwu.

I can't wait to see where Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu ends up. 5.2 YPC on limited carries, 26.85 yards per return on ST. Big-time player with untapped potential. Nwangwu has met virtually with the #Patriots, #Cardinals, #Browns, #Jets, #Giants and #Colts. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2021

Nwangwu is a 6-0, 210-pound back who played four years for the Cyclones.

He was used mostly as a kick returner to start his career and had his heaviest offensive workload in 2020. He carried the ball 61 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns, good for 5.6 yards per attempt.

In four years, he averaged 26.8 yards per return and had one touchdown as a freshman.

The Cardinals have had very little production from kick returns for years. Nwangwu has the speed to change that.

He is fast and athletic. He ran the 40 in 4.32 seconds at his pro day and added 22 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 6.83-second three-cone, a 10-5 broad jump and 38-inch vertical leap.

