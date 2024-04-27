Cardinals select Texas OT Christian Jones in Round 5

The Arizona Cardinals have added another offensive lineman in the NFL draft. With the second of two fifth-round picks and No. 162 overall, they selected Texas tackle Christian Jones.

Jones is 6-foot-5 and 305 and turned 24 in May. He played six seasons for Texas, starting every game over the last four seasons, playing 13 at left tackle and 35 at right tackle.

He ran a good 40-yard dash time at the combine at 5.04 seconds but his 8.09-second three-cone at the combine and 8.00-second time at his pro day are red flags.

He has long 34.5-inch arms.

He will battle for a spot on the roster as a backup, likely.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire