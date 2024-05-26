Cardinals predicted not to finish in last place in the NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals look like an improved roster after work in free agency and the NFL draft. They hope to compete for the playoffs. After two consecutive four-win seasons, we will see what their next step is.

Can hey get out of the cellar of a tough NFC West?

In early 2024 predictions for all 32 NFL teams by Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailet, they do.

Bailey projects the Cardinals finish 7-10 and in third place in the NFC West, besting the 6-11 Seattle Seahawks.

Jonathan Gannon surprised a lot of people with how well he had the Cardinals playing in 2023. They may have only won four games, but their roster was arguably the worst in football and they competed hard every week. They had a king’s ransom of draft picks this past April, and they addressed several positions of need. They still feel like they are at least a year away, but Kyler Murray throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a treat to watch.

The Cardinals’ projected win total for betting purposes is 6.5. Seven wins is a reasonable record to predict. They should be better than last year. Their offensive weapons are better. Their defensive personnel is not awful anymore.

They should move from being a bad team to at least a competitive mediocre team.

Seven wins isn’t good, but it is progress, and that is the bare minimum this season.

