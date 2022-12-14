Cardinals place QB Kyler Murray, WR Rondale Moore on IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday, including the ending of two players’ season, barring a miraculous turnaround and unlikely trip to the postseason.

The Cardinals announced that quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore were placed on injured reserve.

Players on IR must miss at least four games before they are eligible to return. The Cardinals have only four games remaining on the schedule in the regular season.

Murray tore his ACL in Monday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Moore had missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Moore’s season ends having played in only eight games. He had 41 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown.

With Murray done for the year, Colt McCoy will start at quarterback, while Moore’s role will be balanced between the other receivers on the roster.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire