Cardinals NFL Draft grades: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers 43rd overall

The Arizona Cardinals continue to add to their young defense and address their secondary by selecting Rutgers defensive back Max Melton with the 43rd overall selection.

Melton projects as a potential starter on a Cardinals team that is desperate for secondary help opposite Sean Murphy-Bunting. Melton is a bit raw and will need some development, so there is a question if he will be able to force his away onto the field right away.

An athletic marvel who was highly productive in college with getting his hands on the ball, Melton has the potential to turn into a number one corner in this league if he can clean up some of his game. Melton will need to develop some, and risks not being the starter day one in the desert.

Grade: C

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire