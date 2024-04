Who have been the Cardinals’ most recent first-round picks?

The Arizona Cardinals have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, owning the fourth and 27th selections.

They have not had two first-round picks since 2003 when they selected receiver Bryant Johnson and linebacker Calvin Pace with consecutive selections.

Who have been the Cardinals’ first-round picks over the last several years? Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire