Cardinals’ international fan of the year to announce Day 3 pick

Each year, the NFL draft adds ways to keep people watching beyond the first round. With Rounds 4-7 all on Saturday all day, it is not as easy to maintain intrigue.

To perhaps entice people to watch more on Saturday, the league will have player legends, fans or other special people read the draft card and announce the pick.

For the Arizona Cardinals, their seventh-round pick will be announced by a pair of Tillman Scholars, as they have the 226th pick in the draft, the same selection the Cardinals used to draft Tillman in 1998. This month marks the 20th anniversary of when he was killed in action as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.

One of the other four Day 3 selections will be announced by a fan. It won’t be just any fan. Per the NFL, all 32 International Fans of the Year will be present in Detroit for the events and will announce a Day 3 pick.

For the Cardinals, that fan is Maria Beltran of Mexico.

So if you want to see her announce one of the Cardinals’ picks on Saturday, make sure to tune in to one of the draft telecasts on NFL Network or ESPN.

