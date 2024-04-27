Cardinals draft massive TE Tip Reiman with 82nd overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals have gone offense with their first three third-round picks. After trading back three spots from No. 79 to No. 82, they selected tight end Tip Reiman.

Reiman is a large, athletic and is known as a blocker as a tight end.

He is nearly 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 271 pounds. He ran the 40 in 4.64 seconds and posted a 33.5-inch vertical leap and 121-inch broad jump.

He only had 41 total catches in his college career, a high of 19 each of the last two seasons.

What he is, though, is a physical and technical blocker. He was team captain last year.

He will be 23 years old in September.

He fills a need the Cardinals have as they could use a traditional blocking tight end. He joins Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins in the tight end room.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire