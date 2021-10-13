Cardinals brought in 2 former Cardinals, 3 tight ends for workout on Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals do not practice on Tuesdays, so they use that day to bring in players for workouts and visits. On the NFL transaction report Wednesday, it showed that the Cardinals brought in five players for a tryout.

Two of the players have been on the team previously.

We will see later today which players they have signed. They cleared two spots on the practice squad with their roster moves Tuesday.

We detail those players below.

CB Kevin Peterson

Michael Chow/The Rep

Peterson was on the roster in 2019 and 2020 as a reserve cornerback. He played in 26 games and started four. His workout makes you wonder if the Cardinals suffered more injuries at the position. They already are dealing with rib injuries to Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.

LB Joe Walker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Walker played for the Cardinals in 2018-2019. He even was a starter in 2019 at inside linebacker. He had 65 tackles and a forced fumble that season. However, his bread and butter is special teams.

Linebacker and special teams ace Zeke Turner left the game with a shoulder injury. Perhaps Walker will be needed to replace him.

TE Richard Rodgers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers is one of three tight ends and reportedly has signed with the practice squad. The 6-4, 257-pounder has been in the league since 2014, spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and three with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, he caught 24 passes for 345 yards and two scores. His most productive season was in 2015 when he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

TE Luke Stocker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Stocker has been in the league since 2011. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round and played six full seasons and part of a seventh for them. He spent the last two playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

TE David Wells

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Wells is a 6-6, 260-pound tight end who was an undrafted rookie in 2019. He played at San Diego State. He has not played a game in the NFL. He started with the Kansas City Chiefs and spent some time last year with the New England Patriots on their practice squad. Most recently, he was on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

