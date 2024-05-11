Cardinals beat out Chiefs in landing WR Zay Jones, putting offer ‘over the top’

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing veteran receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million. The specific details and guarantees of the contract are not yet known.

He immediately becomes the most accomplished receiver on the team in the NFL.

The Cardinals apparently wanted him because they more or less stole him away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jones and the Chiefs had mutual interest after they met (Jones visited Tennessee and Arizona prior to Kansas City) but the Cardinals “put it over the top,” leading to his agreeing to sign with them.

What does that mean?

It likely means more money in some way or another, either in guarantees or potential earnings. It also could mean a more guaranteed role.

The Chiefs have uncertainty at the position despite their additions. Rashee Rice has off-the-field issues. They signed former Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round.

Jones would have stabilized the group.

Instead, he joins the Cardinals, including him in a room with No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., 2023 third-round pick Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and free agent addition Chris Moore.

Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars playing through a PCL injury and cartilage damage.

He was cut by the Jags after the draft.

He had 82 receptions for 823 yards and five scores in 2022 for Jacksonville.

