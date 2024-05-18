Cardinals avoid obvious bad weather games in 2024 schedule

The Arizona Cardinals caught one break with the released of their 2024 schedule. With road trips scheduled to Buffalo and Green Bay, they could have had snow games.

However, that likely will not happen.

They face the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 in Orchard Park. Snow in early September would be something.

They travel to Wisconsin to take on the Packers in Week 6 on October 13, well before the freezing temperatures are common.

They do take a December road trip to Minnesota, but the Vikings have an indoor stadium. The weather will not affect the game on the field, except in the case of a delay because of heavy snow keeping fans from getting to the stadium.

Their games in Miami and Charlotte are not known for freezing temperatures.

Rain can always affect any outdoor game, but that is a different issue.

Even their game in Miami at the end of October is past peak hurricane season.

It is good to know that they won’t likely have to deal with frigid, icy conditions, even if it looks kind of cool on television.

