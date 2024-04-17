Cardinals aim to sweep 3-game series against the Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals (9-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-11, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -152, Athletics +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.

Oakland is 7-11 overall and 3-9 at home. The Athletics have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.75.

St. Louis has a 9-9 record overall and a 6-6 record in road games. The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abraham Toro has two doubles and a home run for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 5-for-31 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn has two doubles, two triples and six RBI for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 10-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.