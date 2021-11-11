Cardinals activate TE Demetrius Harris, add 3 players to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves on Wednesday the day after they had seven players in for workouts. They get one offensive player back and added three players to the practice squad.

TE Demetrius Harris returns from COVID list

Harris is back on the active roster after coming off the COVID list. He tested positive last week and returns after missing a game.

He gets a roster exemption until tomorrow, so the Cardinals did not have to make a corresponding move.

Long Snapper Kyler Nelson signed to practice squad

Kliff Kingsbury said long snapper Aaron Brewer broke his arm. He will miss many weeks and, while it has not been announced, he is surely headed to injured reserve. Nelson will take over for him but begins on the practice squad.

Nelson is in his 10th season in the NFL. He spent seven years with the San Francisco 49ers as their long snapper, and he worked with Cardinals punter Andy Lee. Lee’s final season with the Niners in 2014 was Nelson’s first, so they will not have to work that hard to get used to each other.

TE Alex Ellis signed to practice squad

Ellis is 6-4, 245 pounds and has bounced around in the league since 2016. He has been with the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Patriots and Raiders.

He has appeared in 11 career games and has three career receptions.

WR Darrius Shepherd signed to practice squad

The Cardinals added Shepeard to the practice squad as well. He spent time with the Green Bay Packers the last two seasons and returned kicks and punts.

He has averaged 18.7 yards on 20 career kick returns. He is 5-11 and 186 pounds.

