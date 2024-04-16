Capitals visit the Flyers in Metropolitan Division play

Washington Capitals (39-31-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (38-32-11, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Flyers -137, Capitals +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Washington Capitals in a matchup of Metropolitan Division squads.

Philadelphia is 38-32-11 overall with a 10-10-5 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 29-9-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Washington is 39-31-11 overall and 15-9-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have allowed 251 goals while scoring 214 for a -37 scoring differential.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Capitals won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 33 goals and 36 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored three goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 30 goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Hendrix Lapierre has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.1 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nick Jensen: day to day (undisclosed), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.