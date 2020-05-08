Capitals to terminate Brendan Leipsic's contract after misogynistic comments

The Washington Capitals announced on Friday that forward Brendan Leipsic has been placed on unconditional waivers, and his contract will be terminated.

The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 8, 2020

Leipsic rocketed to internet ignominy on Wednesday when screenshots of his private Instagram conversations were leaked on Twitter. Those conversations showed Leipsic making misogynistic comments about women and their appearance (including the girlfriend of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid) and vulgar sexual comments. (Click through at your own risk.) Leipsic also talked a lot of smack about current and former teammates, which likely didn’t sit well with the team.

Brendan Leipsic even called out his former teammates on the Canucks, like Virtanen, and his current teammates on the Capitals. pic.twitter.com/huuzLxwRHz — Leah Kessel (@leahflame) May 6, 2020

The Capitals called Leipsic’s comments “unacceptable and offensive,” and the NHL condemned Leipsic’s comments (as well as the comments of Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald, who was also involved in the conversation) on Wednesday.

Statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/aZm1M2wZBk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2020

Leipsic owned up to making the comments and apologized on Wednesday.

Leipsic was finishing out a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Capitals before he was cut. He scored three goals and eight assists in 61 games this season, and will head into the eventual offseason as a restricted free agent.

