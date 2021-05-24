Capacity crowds, Julio Jones speculation and other 49ers news

We have wrapped up another week of the NFL offseason and now we take a look around the NFC West to see what has gone on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers? Below are a few stories from the last week to know.

Levi's Stadium to open at full capacity

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Because of the pandemic, the 49ers were unable to have fans in their stadium all last year. In fact, they had to move to Arizona to play their final home games in State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals' home. The 49ers will have a capacity crowd in their home opener. The team announced that this past week, barring any changes to public health.

49ers' preseason slate set

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The 49ers released their preseason schedule and they get a Super Bowl rematch. They will open the preseason at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, then travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on the road and then wrap up the three-game preseason at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ana argument to trade for WR Julio Jones

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones could be on the trading block because of salary cap issues the team has. The 49ers already made a splash to trade up in the NFL draft. This writer suggests the Niners should make another splash and add Jones to their receiving corps.

Marqise Lee cut, Benny Fowler signed

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Lee, a former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed with the 49ers last week. He didn't last long. He has already been cut, replaced by Benny Fowler.

