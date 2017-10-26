Canucks' Sam Gagner surprises young Wild fan with stick, receives thank-you video

The Minnesota Wild may have gotten shut out by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, but that wasn’t the case for one of their fans.

Prior to Vancouver’s 1-0 win, a young fan in a Zach Parise sweater set up near the players’ entrance seeking to score a stick as the Canucks left the ice (that’s a bold ask, but shoot for the stars, kid!). After striking out the first few times, the kid finally received his bounty when Canucks forward Sam Gagner came out of the tunnel and gave him a stick, eliciting a classic reaction.

He knows only one word and it’s “stick”! And it totally paid off!!! pic.twitter.com/G0mD9Co7kp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2017





Taken aback by Gagner’s generous offering, the boy initially never got the chance to show his gratitude. But his father made sure he made amends the next day with a nice thank-you video.

@89SGagner @Canucks @NHLNetwork Thank you Sam Gagner!! Your gift made my boys night and a fan for life! pic.twitter.com/5yUKrG7U41 — Craig Armstrong (@mackaby01) October 25, 2017





My pleasure buddy! Hope you had fun at the game! — Sam Gagner (@89SGagner) October 25, 2017





This was great all-around. The reaction from the kid and goaltender Jacob Markstrom were priceless, Sam Gagner came off looking like a great guy and the Canucks possibly poached a young fan from a rival.