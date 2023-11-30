Canton South's Poochie Snyder, Matt Dennison lead 2023 All-Stark County football honors
His real name is Jack.
His nickname is Poochie.
His distinction, at least most recent distinction, is Repository Stark County Player of the Year.
Canton South quarterback Jack "Poochie" Snyder and his head coach Matt Dennison headline the Canton Repository's All-Stark County High School Football Team for 2023.
Snyder put up historic numbers while leading the Wildcats to historic heights. The senior is the county's all-time passing leader in yards with 11,083 and touchdowns with 122. He accounted for 56 touchdowns passing and running this season as South advanced to a state semifinal.
The veteran coach Dennison, in his third year at South after an 18-year run at New Philadelphia, led the Wildcats to their first 10-0 regular season and first regional championship in program history. South won the outright PAC-7 championship this year after sharing it last year. Before that, South had not won a league title of any kind in 59 years.
Snyder is part of our 35-man all-county team, featuring 15 offensive players, 15 defensive players and five flex spots for some of the area's more versatile athletes. Check out the first team and honorable mention below, followed by bios on the first teamers.
2023 Canton Repository All-Stark County High School Football Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: DaOne Owens, Massillon; Poochie Snyder, Canton South; Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance.
Wide receivers: Zach Braucher, North Canton Hoover; Avantae Burt, GlenOak; Tavon Castle, Canton South; K'Vaughn Davis, Alliance.
Running backs: Nate Baker, Lake; Jamar Johnson, GlenOak; Connor Satterfield, Northwest.
Offensive linemen: Nolan Davenport, Massillon; Kae'lub Edwards, Canton McKinley; Brady Jones, Massillon; Anthony Miller, Lake; Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic.
ATHLETES
Flex: Mason Ashby, North Canton Hoover; Carson Colucci, Fairless; Aiden Geer, Canton South; Beau Himmelheber, Marlington; Nick Petro, Sandy Valley.
DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Chase Bond, Massillon; Chapin Greer, Sandy Valley; Tyler Pugh, Canton South; Michael Wright Jr., Massillon.
Linebackers: Charlie Christopher, Lake; Cody Fair, Massillon; Joey Garro, Lake; Shaukeer Hatcher, Canton McKinley; Christian Ivanic, Perry; Landen Karovic, Canton South; Dante McClellan, Canton McKinley; Dorian Pringle, Massillon.
Defensive backs: Dan Boron, Canton Central Catholic; Anthony Fuline, Jackson; Keith Quincy, Canton McKinley.
Player of the Year: Poochie Snyder, Canton South
Coach of the Year: Matt Dennison, Canton South
HONORABLE MENTION
Alliance: Ramhir Hawkins, Kevin Frazier. Canton South: Rome Cox, Tre Wilson, DeAngelo Spear, Ma'Taeaun Frazier, Ethan Fricke. Central Catholic: Andrew Neal, John Hofacre. East Canton: Olly Schrader. Fairless: Gio Moore, Xavier Collier. GlenOak: Adrion Burt, David Potter, Austin Morrison. Hoover: Carson Dyrlund, Cole Rembielak, Bryce Roach. Jackson: Kyle Benson, Lucas Ecrement, Jordan Warmath. Lake: Evan Brady, Ryan Lippe, Gavin Zacharyj. Louisville: Kolton Loy. Marlington: Caiden O'Brien, Carter Difloure. Massillon: Jacques Carter, Ja'Meir Gamble, Tyler Hackenbracht, Adonis Marshall. McKinley: Dior Garner, K'Vuone McNeal, Keaton Rode, Ja'Diss Jackson. Northwest: Parker Kraft, Morgan Kunkle. Perry: Mike Millin, Brock Huggins. Sandy Valley: Chad Davis, Lukas Gilland. Tuslaw: Jacob Lyons.
Meet the 2023 Repository All-Stark County First Team
QUARTERBACKS
DaOne Owens, Massillon
6-1, 200, senior
Northeast Inland District Division II Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Dual-threat QB with game-breaking speed, averaging 9.9 yards per carry entering state championship game. Has run for 1,220 yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming the first Massillon QB to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a season. Lefty thrower has passed for 1,549 yards, 18 TDs and three INTs, completing 60.0% of his attempts. Has led Tigers to 15-0 record against one of the most difficult schedules in the state. College offers from Southern Illinois and Ashland.
Poochie Snyder, Canton South
6-0, 180, senior
Repository Stark County Player of the Year, Northeast Inland District Division IV Offensive Player of the Year, PAC-7 Player of the Year and Ohio Mr. Football finalist. Stark County's all-time leading passer in yards (11,083) and touchdowns (122). The passing yards rank 10th in state history and the passing TDs 11th, according to OHSAA unofficial records. Also rushed for 3,002 yards and 44 TDs in career. This season, passed for 3,701 yards and 40 touchdowns. Threw six interceptions in 353 attempts and completed 72.2% of his passes. Rushed for 1,504 yards at 10.0 a carry and 16 TDs. Second straight year as 3,000-yard passer/1,000-yard rusher. Led South to first 10-0 regular season and first regional championship in program history. Committed to Division I FCS Sacred Heart (Conn.).
Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance
6-4, 195, senior
Northeast Inland District Division III Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma University recruit passed for 2,322 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 70.0% of his passes. Rushed for 1,038 yards at 6.9 a carry and 13 TDs. Averaged 41.5 yards a punt and made 17 PAT kicks. Holds virtually every Alliance passing record and ranks fifth in Stark County history with 6,376 yards. Also rushed for 2,170 yards and 25 TDs in career. Three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and is a state-level hurdler.
RUNNING BACKS
Nate Baker, Lake
5-11, 175, senior
Shifty, hard-running back who was Federal League Player of the Year and led the area with 1,664 yards at 6.1 a carry. Scored 16 TDs overall, 15 rushing for Lake (9-4). Ran for career-high 234 yards in Lake's second-round playoff win against Big Walnut. Caught 20 passes for 218 yards this season. Also started at cornerback, intercepting two passes after picking off four last year. Made 26 tackles, five of them for loss. Averaged 23.5 yards a kick return and 14.3 a punt return. A three-year, two-way starter for Lake.
Jamar Johnson, GlenOak
5-11, 200, junior
Shouldered much of the offensive load for GlenOak team that went 7-5, earning the program's most wins since 2015 and first playoff win since 2014. Rushed for 1,315 yards at 6.8 a carry and seven TDs. Also caught a TD pass. Played some linebacker and made 22 tackles.
Conner Satterfield, Northwest
6-2, 215, senior
Two-way monster for Northwest as a running back and linebacker. Rushed for 1,400 yards at 5.8 a carry and 24 TDs in 11 games after playing a blocking role (guard, H-back) earlier in career. Caught 18 passes for 161 yards for 5-6 Northwest. Defensively, led team in tackles for second straight season, finishing with 145 stops (84 solo) in 2023. Added five sacks, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. Holds an offer from Walsh University.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Zach Braucher, North Canton Hoover
6-0, 165, junior
Caught 57 passes for 897 yards and seven TDs despite playing almost two full games at QB when starter was injured. Also ran for three TDs. Led Hoover with four interceptions on defense. Made 26 tackles. Second-team All-Ohio last year. Three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball. Led young Hoover team to 6-6 record, including first-round playoff win at Columbus DeSales.
Avantae Burt, GlenOak
5-9, 170, senior
Scored nine touchdowns and gained 1,326 all-purpose yards despite battling injuries much of the season. Helped GlenOak go 7-5, earning program's most wins since 2015 and first playoff win since 2014. Caught 30 passes for 524 yards and three TDs. Ran 65 times for 477 yards and six TDs. Averaged 10.3 yards a punt return and 19.3 yards a kick return. Holds several Division II college offers and multiple preferred walk-on Division I offers.
Tavon Castle, Canton South
6-1, 180, senior
First-team All-Ohio last year when he caught 75 passes for 1,195 yards and 10 TDs. Followed that with 122 receptions for 1,690 yards and 16 TDs this season in helping South to a state semifinal appearance. Praised by coaches for his blocking ability along with his pass catching. Also played cornerback in big games, finishing with 26 tackles and two interceptions.
K'Vaughn Davis, Alliance
6-3, 210, senior
Big-body wideout caught 55 passes for 1,032 yards and 10 TDs. Averaged 18.8 yards a catch. First 1,000-yard receiver at Alliance since 1986. Averaged 20.6 yards a kick return. Finished four-year varsity career with 137 receptions for 2,059 yards and 20 TDs.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Nolan Davenport, Massillon
6-6, 260, junior
Left tackle for powerful Massillon running game that averages 6.8 yards per carry entering Division II state championship game. Tigers have scored 52 rushing TDs to two for the opposition. Overall, Tigers average 40.7 points and 405.0 yards of offense per game. Holds college offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Louisville and Duke.
Kae'lub Edwards, Canton McKinley
6-5, 300, senior
Co-captain for McKinley team that won outright Federal League championship after sharing it last year. Left tackle and anchor of offensive line that helped 9-4 Bulldogs rush for 2,094 yards, pass for 2,467 yards and score 40 offensive TDs. Preferred walk-on offers from Akron and Toledo.
Brady Jones, Massillon
6-3, 245, senior
Athletic, physical center on dominant offensive line for 15-0 Tigers. Has helped Massillon rush for 3,741 yards and 52 TDs entering Division II state championship game. Tigers average 40.7 points and 405.0 yards of offense per game.
Anthony Miller, Lake
6-5, 285, senior
Air Force recruit and highest recruited offensive lineman at Lake in 25 years. Three-year starter at left tackle for the Blue Streaks, paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher each season and two straight Federal League Players of the Year. Helped Blue Streaks run for 32 TDs this season. Consistently Lake's highest graded lineman. Helped Lake win its first league title in 24 years and advance to a regional final as a junior.
Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic
6-8, 315, junior
Big offensive tackle who possesses great feet and is good in pass protection. Graded out as top lineman for Central team that averaged 27.9 points and 310.3 yards of offense, going 7-5 overall. Division I college offers from Kent State and Ball State.
FLEX PLAYERS
Mason Ashby, North Canton Hoover
5-8, 155, senior
One of the fastest players and most dangerous return men in the area. Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this season and four overall in career. Hoover's all-time leader in single-season and career receptions (170). Caught 87 passes this year for 745 yards and eight TDs. Also rushed for a touchdown for 6-6 Vikings.
Carson Colucci, Fairless
6-2, 165, senior
Four-year varsity starter, three of them at QB. Third-team All-Ohio last year when he helped Fairless to second straight PAC-7 championship. This year, carried a heavy load after team graduated multiple playmakers from 2022 and suffered through injuries. Threw for 1,700 yards, 17 TDs and 17 interceptions, completing 59.0%. Rushed for another 905 yards at 5.5 a carry and nine TDs. Also totaled 55 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions. Averaged 38.1 a punt and held on kicks. School's career leader in passing TDs (69) and second in passing yards (6,035).
Aiden Geer, Canton South
5-8, 215, senior
Top lineman for South team that went 14-1, won its first regional championship and produced its first 10-0 regular season. Helped Wildcats share last year's PAC-7 championship and win it outright this season after they suffered through 59-year league title drought. Dominating blocker as South averaged 38.6 points a game, passed for 3,793 yards and rushed for 3,120 yards. Added 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks on defense.
Beau Himmelheber, Marlington
5-11, 175, senior
Caught 32 passes for 593 yards and seven TDs through first six weeks of the season. Then moved to quarterback when team's starter was injured. Threw for 397 yards, four TDs and one interception. Overall, rushed for 270 yards and seven TDs. Returned two punts for touchdowns and one fumble for a defensive TD. Scored 17 TDs overall for 6-4 Marlington. Holds school records for career receiving yards and career receiving TDs. Receiving mix of Division I and II college interest, including a preferred walk-on offer from Toledo.
Nick Petro, Sandy Valley
6-3, 185, senior
Dual-threat QB bounced back from injury-plagued junior season to produce big senior year as a 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher. Threw for 2,002 yards, 19 TDs and five interceptions. Completed 59.7% of his passes. Ran for 1,402 yards at 8.4 a carry and 14 TDs. Also intercepted two passes and made 13 tackles as a defensive back. Returned one of the picks for a touchdown. Committed to play baseball for Walsh University.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Chase Bond, Massillon
6-4, 245, senior
Edge rusher who blows up plays and eats up blockers for 15-0 state finalist Massillon. Overall impact does not necessarily show up on stat sheet. Credited with 25 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games. Returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in Massillon's state semifinal win. Blocked a punt in regional final. Also plays as a blocking tight end in jumbo offensive package. Committed to North Carolina State.
Chapin Greer, Sandy Valley
6-1, 175, senior
Fast edge rusher who set a Sandy Valley single-season record with 17.5 sacks. Also totaled 22 tackles for loss for the 7-5 Cardinals. Made 64 tackles (40 solo) and had five QB hurries. Added 15 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.
Tyler Pugh, Canton South
6-0, 175, senior
Two-way starter who never left field for 14-1 state semifinalist Canton South. Havoc-creating defensive end, with 83 tackles (60 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. Scored one defensive TD. Added 54 receptions for 685 yards and five TDs. Helped South to first 10-0 regular season and regional championship in program history.
Michael Wright Jr., Massillon
5-10, 280, junior
Quick, powerful nose tackle. Spearheads dominant Massillon defense that allows 166.7 yards per game, including 33.3 rushing. Totals 35 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 10.5 sacks entering Division II state championship game. Already a three-year starter. Also utilized as a blocker and ball carrier in jumbo offensive package, scoring eight touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.
LINEBACKERS
Charlie Christopher, Lake
6-1, 220, junior
Fast, wrecking-ball linebacker who led Lake in tackles for a second straight season. Totaled 128 tackles overall (90 solo), 13 tackles for loss and three sacks for a Lake defense that allowed 16.8 points per game. Intercepted two passes. Added four TDs as a short-yardage running back. Helped Lake to 21 combined wins the last two seasons. Holds Division I college offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and Ball State.
Cody Fair, Massillon
6-2, 220, senior
Leading tackler for Massillon defense that allows 7.6 points per game and has yielded two rushing TDs all season entering Division II state championship game. Totals 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks for 15-0 Tigers. A 4.24 GPA student who holds college offers from Navy, Colgate and Ashland.
Joey Garro, Lake
6-1, 210, senior
Another impact player on Lake's rugged defense. Led the Blue Streaks with 22 tackles for loss, second in sacks with 10 and third in total tackles with 92. Forced two fumbles. Played some tailback, averaging 6.2 yards a carry and scoring four TDs. Two-year starter, helping Lake to 21 wins in that span, including a share of first Federal League title in 24 years and a regional final appearance last season.
Shaukeer Hatcher, Canton McKinley
6-0, 190, senior
Versatile inside linebacker who could hit and cover. Northeast Inland District Division I Defensive Player of the Year. Leading tackler for Federal League champion McKinley with 123 stops, including 89 solo. Added three sacks and team-high 18 tackles for loss. Four interceptions, including one he returned 58 yards for a touchdown in playoff win against St. Ignatius. Forced two fumbles and registered a safety. Ran for 106 yards at 5.3 a carry, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in limited time at running back. Averaged 18.9 yards on kick returns.
Christian Ivanic, Perry
5-11, 160, senior
Totaled 58 tackles and a team-high three interceptions for Perry (4-7), returning one of the picks for a touchdown. Finished with a team-high 10 tackles for loss. Forced a fumble and blocked a PAT kick. Inserted as wing-T fullback midseason and produced several big games, finishing with 965 yards at 7.8 a carry and nine TDs. Also caught team-high 11 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. Returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score.
Landen Karovic, Canton South
5-11, 195, junior
Leading tackler for 14-1 Canton South team that won program's first regional championship and produced its first 10-0 regular season. His 169 tackles were 83 more than closest teammate. Had 94 solo tackles and six tackles for loss. Recovered two fumbles.
Dante McClellan, Canton McKinley
6-2, 210, junior
Impressive overall athlete who has 15 Division I college offers, including 10 Power Five offers from schools such as USC and Tennessee. Made 79 tackles, including 61 solo, for Federal League champion McKinley. Totaled two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one interception and five pass breakups. Also caught 32 passes for 518 yard and two touchdowns.
Dorian Pringle, Massillon
6-0, 215, senior
Two-time Northeast Inland District Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division II. Leads 15-0 state finalist Massillon with 41 solo tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss despite missing the last three games to injury. Totals 60 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries entering state championship game. Blocked a PAT kick that helped Massillon beat two-time defending Division I state champion St. Edward in Week 5. Also has scored 14 TDs as a short-yardage back, totaling 246 yards at 4.9 a carry. Committed to Bowling Green.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Dan Boron, Canton Central Catholic
6-0, 180, senior
Northeast Inland District Division VI Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Versatile player who gained 1,783 all-purpose yards and scored 23 TDs for 7-5 Central. Ran for 703 yards at 6.7 a carry and 12 TDs. Caught 43 passes for 757 yards and nine TDs. (Also threw a TD pass.) Returned a punt for a score and had a defensive TD. Averaged 15.7 yards a punt return and 22.0 yards a kick return. Ran for a school-record 264 yards vs. Alliance. Led Central with four interceptions. Made 83 tackles, 58 of them first hits and four for loss. Averaged 38.0 yards a punt and kicked off for Central.
Anthony Fuline, Jackson
6-0, 170, senior
Quick, smart cornerback picked off team-high four passes, returning three of them for TDs for Polar Bears (5-6). Broke up five other passes and made 32 tackles. Blocked two PATs. Jackson's leading receiver with 40 catches for 726 yards and six TDs.
Keith Quincy, Canton McKinley
6-2, 185, junior
Long, athletic skill player who is not afraid to hit. Picked off a team-high six passes and returned one for a touchdown for Federal League champion McKinley (9-4). Made 30 tackles and forced a fumble. Also led Bulldogs in receiving with 51 catches for 970 yards and eight TDs. Handled McKinley's punting duties, averaging 35.2 yards an attempt. Holds an offer from Akron.
