Can't Wait for Saturday rounduip

Apr. 11—CHAMPAIGN — Several coaches have served two stints on the Illinois football staff in the past.

Mike Bellamy, Dan Roushar and Greg Colby jump to mind. There are others.

The latest two-timer is running backs coach Thad Ward, who joined Bret Bielema's staff in 2023 after the departure of Cory Patterson to Purdue. Recently, Ward added the title assistant head coach. Ward previously served under Lovie Smith from 2016-2018.

He is enjoying his return engagement.

"It's a lot different as far as culture," Ward said after Tuesday's morning practice. "Obviously, we're heavy run. We want to run the ball here. I've been pleased with my second go-around. Great kids. Great coach. It's been awesome."

Ward came back to Illinois after two seasons at Temple and a year at Kansas State.

Save the date

Don't know about the rest of you, but April 20 is circled on my calendar.

That's the day media and fans can take an extensive look at Bret Bielema's fourth Illinois football team.

At this point, the team is a bit of a mystery. Of course, I know what players are back from the 5-7 2023 squad. And I have met many of the newcomers for interviews.

The coaching staff has undergone serious changes. Bielema has new assistants on both sides of the ball. They all seem like bright, friendly people. It will be informative to see them work in a game setting.

Game-time decisions

Fox will show Friday prime-time games starting this season, carrying matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West.

The plan is to still put the best game each week on its Big Noon Kickoff.

I did quick run through the schedule and here is my early guess of games that could be shown:

The best game of the weekend, LSU vs. Southern California, is already set for Sunday. So Big Noon takes Penn State-West Virginia, leaving the defending national champions for Friday night.

Texas-Michigan is a lock for Big Noon. Rivalry game Iowa State-Iowa is an option, but the guess here is it stays on Saturday. Bielema and the Illini will be looking for revenge after last year's loss to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks.

Big Noon is going to take Alabama at Wisconsin. That leaves the longtime rivalry with added juice because the Ducks left the Beavers behind when they fled to the Big Ten.

. Floyd of Rosedale under the lights. Southern Cal at Michigan is a near certainty for Big Noon.

New coach Jonathan Smith gets his first shot at the Buckeyes, who are preseason Top 5 according to anyone with a clue. Big Noon: How about Illinois at Penn State? Will there be another nine-OT thriller?

Rematch of last year's national title game without the quarterbacks, who will be first-round draft picks by the NFL later this month.

. Remember when James Franklin was a rumored candidate to take over the Trojans? Just a hunch the excellent reporters covering the game will bring it up during the week.

Hear me out on this one. It is the 100th anniversary of the Red Grange game, when he became a national hero. Why bury that game in the middle of a busy Saturday when it can be showcased on the actual anniversary? No reason. Imagine a Grange-like figure coming out of the smoke during the pregame, giving the Wolverines quite a scare. Put 39-14 on the scoreboard.

First time the two will get together in Columbus since the COVID season. And that was no fun for anyone. Nebraska figures to be improved in Matt Rhule's second season.

By this time, the Hawkeyes new offense should be rolling. Or the fans will be wishing for the glory days of Brian Ferentz.

We are going to see the Ducks with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel as often as possible.

Old Pac-12 rivals get together in Seattle's cold and snow. Just like the good old days.