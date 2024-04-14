Can't Wait For Saturday | Kelly makes a good trade with move to Ohio State

Apr. 14—***

Remember when it was a big deal that an Illinois assistant coach earned over $1 in annual salary? Ryan Walters, now the big boss at Purdue, broke that barrier.

But the Illini have a long way to go to get to Chip Kelly money. According to published reports, the new Ohio State offensive coordinator is set to make $2 million in 2024, with scheduled raises of $100,000 the two years after that, Great job if you can get it.

In my view, Kelly traded major bucks ($6 million a year at UCLA) for a less-stressful existence at a much better program.

Plus, cost of living in Columbus is going to be way lower than what it would be for Kelly in the L.A. area.

The Buckeyes still have to win or he will be out of a job. But the odds are much greater he wins with Ryan Day than it would have been had he stayed in California as the Bruins move into the Big Ten. Let that be someone else's headache.

Kelly won't play against his old school until 2025, when the Bruins visit Ohio Stadium. By that time, all will be forgotten. Probably not.