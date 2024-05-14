Can't Wait For Saturday | Gophers hoping FCS star ready to step up against the Big Ten

May 14—***

The Big Ten football season will be here before you know it. Illinois is one of the two Big Ten teams opening Aug. 29 (Minnesota is the other). The rest of the league opens that weekend.

Over the next 2 1/2 weeks, I am counting down the 2024 Big Ten race. Feel free to disagree.

P.J.Fleck found his starting quarterback Max Brosmer at FCS school New Hampshire, where he put up huge numbers (56 TDs and only 14 picks the last two seasons). He will throw early and often to Daniel Jackson, who caught 59 passes and had eight touchdown catches in 2023. Despite a slip fro nine to six wins last season, Fleck has won at a solid level at Minnesota. He is 5-0 at the school in bowls.

Heavy turnover in the transfer portal as Minnesota lost five more players (18) than it gained. The offense is a bit of a mess, averaging an Iowa-like 21 points per game in 2023. Fleck is not everyone's cup of tea, so it is possible his act is wearing thin among the wonderful people in Minneapolis. Hard to do.