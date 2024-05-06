'You cannot make one little mistake' - Guardiola on title chase

[Reuters]

Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal's excellent form means Manchester City have to take maximum points from their final three games to retain the Premier League crown.

The destiny of the title is currently in City's hands - if they win their remaining three matches, they will be champions of England for an unprecedented fourth successive season.

However, any slip-ups will open the door for Arsenal, who are chasing a first league title for 20 years.

Guardiola said: "If we win the games we will be champions, so the players know it, feel it, and have the experience of doing it in the past. But they have to do it again.

"It's going to be easy? No. It's in our hands but everyone knows you cannot make one little mistake because you will lose the Premier League. They know it, we know it.

"You see their [Arsenal's] level of consistency since the winter break, the way they are playing. It's not the fact that they are winning, it's the way they play. You smell that they are not going to lose in the games they have left. They are not going to."