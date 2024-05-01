Canes part ways with another front seven player on defense. Where things stand

For the ninth time in the past five months, a Miami Hurricanes front seven defender is entering the transfer portal.

This time, it’s Thomas Gore, a defensive tackle who transferred from Georgia State to UM last offseason. On3.com reported Gore’s decision to leave.

Gore played 151 defensive snaps in his only season as a Hurricane and had eight tackles (including four for loss), two sacks and two forced fumbles.

He’s the second defensive tackle to leave the Hurricanes in the past two weeks, joining Jared Harrison-Hunte, who transferred to SMU.

On the defensive line, Gore and Harrison-Hunte join earlier departures Nyjalik Kelly, Jahfari Harvey, Jayden Wayne, Collins Acheampong, Cyrus Moss and Chantz Williams. All eight of those linemen entered the transfer portal.

Two other defensive linemen left for the NFL -- defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (who bypassed remaining college eligibility, went undrafted and signed as an undrafted rookie with the Jets) and defensive tackle Branson Deen, who was out of college eligibility and signed as an undrafted rookie with Buffalo.

At linebacker, KJ Cloyd left for the NFL; Corey Flagg Jr. left for the transfer portal; and Keontra Smith’s eligibility expired. Cloyd signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, and Smith will attend rookie minicamp with the New England Patriots. Flagg transferred to Missouri.

Many players who enter the portal during this April window, which ends Wednesday, are told they aren’t in line to get a lot of playing time. That is believed to have been the case with many of UM’s departures this month.

At the moment, the Canes’ experienced defensive tackles include CJ Clark (who transferred from North Carolina State this offseason), Marley Cook (who transferred from Middle Tennessee State this offseason), Anthony Campbell, Josh Horton and Ahmad Moten.

Moten played 129 defensive snaps for UM last season, Horton 32 and Campbell 8.

Three highly-recruited defensive tackles, led by five-star Chicago-based prospect Justin Scott, will enroll at UM in May.

Keep in mind that starting defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Reuben Bain can play tackle.

The Canes also remain very much in the mix for former Michigan State tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., who visited UM’s campus earlier this week. LSU and Missouri also remain in contention for the 295-pound Barrow.

Speaking of UM, Barrow told Inside The U on Wednesday: “I see they got the tools and the coaching staff to make me successful and make me develop as a player with these eight months I got left.”

Barrow appeared in 12 games and started 10 for Michigan State last season and had 36 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and 3.5 starts. He would assuredly be a starter if he chooses to enroll at UM.