'Canelo will be truly appreciated when he retires'

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has won 60 fights, with two draws and two losses, since making his debut in 2005 [Getty Images]

Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez , 33, will put his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles on the line against compatriot Jaime Munguia, 27, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

In her BBC Sport column, boxing analyst Claudia Trejos previews the undisputed title fight and looks at what the future may hold for Canelo at arguably the back end of his career.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez may only truly be appreciated when he retires.

His every move and choice of opponent is often scrutinised. But just look at his resume and who he has beaten.

History will redeem him and it's sad to think that not everybody recognises his talent, his determination and his achievements today.

Canelo may be a global superstar, but the Mexican fans in particular have always been split in their opinion, and we saw that again at Tuesday’s grand arrivals in Las Vegas.

There was a percentage who were supporting him and then equally those who weren't. There are plenty of boxing fans who attend his fights just to see if anyone can beat him up.

They feel Canelo isn't 'Mexican' enough – that with his red hair and pale skin he looks more Irish than your typical Mexican and will never compare to Mexican greats such as Julio Cesar Chavez or Salvador Sanchez.

But Canelo is a man of grit, someone who tries to give us entertaining fights. Some fans are now starting to realise that after 19 years as a professional, making his debut as a 14-year-old, he might just have a little something about him.

This is a man who was a father at the age of 16, while juggling his boxing career. He is not a kid who showed up out of the blue and instantly became a star.

Live dog Munguia is a worthy opponent

Former light-middleweight champion Jaime Munguia has won all 43 of his pro fights and beat Briton John Ryder in January [Getty Images]

A Canelo fight week always has a lot of buzz, and this one has been no different.

He had an astonishing run-in with his former promoter Oscar de la Hoya, who is representing opponent Jaime Munguia.

It got really bad. Canelo used all kinds of unsavoury language – starting off in Spanish before switching to English. Maybe he felt the translator was toning it down.

De la Hoya asked for respect, saying he had "built" Canelo. The fighter replied by contending De la Hoya had invested in him because he had a name, and had never lost a penny on that investment.

The hatred appears real and was intense.

Away from the politics, Canelo has a real fight on his hands on Saturday. Munguia is a live dog and maybe the hardest puncher Canelo has faced in a long time.

There were calls from the boxing public for Canelo to face a different Mexican instead – the hard-hitting David Benavidez.

But what am I missing about Munguia which doesn't make him a worthy opponent? It is not an outrageous match-up. It's two Mexicans. We cannot go wrong.

When Munguia gets hit, something goes off. We saw Munguia's power against John Ryder – a guy who took Canelo the distance last year.

Benavidez is on a high with lots of knockouts and it's not like Canelo is saying he will be done after Munguia. I truly believe the Benavidez fight will happen – just not right now.

Canelo’s last dance approaching?

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez dominated Jermell Charlo over 12 rounds in September [Getty Images]

Are we nearing the end for Canelo’s career? At 33, maybe. But how soon will it be? Only he will know.

I think the loss to Dmitry Bivol may have taken a little bit out of Canelo – not necessarily physically but mentally and spiritually.

His pride in his performances will not allow him to get to a stage where his career peters out with losses.

Artur Beterbiev and Bivol contest the undisputed light-heavyweight crown on 1 June in Saudi Arabia.

If he overcomes Munguia, maybe Canelo will jump on the Saudi bandwagon and take on the winner?

Canelo has only ever fought in the US and Mexico. A new challenge in a new country with a completely different experience may just be what he is eyeing up.

He also loves the English fans – they recognise talent and greatness – and he has spoken many times about his desire to fight in the UK at some point.

Mexicans would fly to the UK to watch him fight. Can you imagine the buzz in the O2 Arena? Or with the right dance partner, Wembley Stadium?

Whatever he does, Canelo has earned the right to make his own decisions on who he fights and where.

But all that becomes irrelevant if he does not come through Munguia at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

Claudia Trejos was speaking to BBC Sport's Kal Sajad.

