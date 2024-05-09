Candace Parker Appointed President Of Adidas Women’s Basketball

Candace Parker has a new role off the court. The WNBA star has been appointed the President of adidas Women’s Basketball. She steps into the position after a sixteen-year partnership with the Three Stripes, which was driven by the shared goal to push the women’s game further and leave it in a better place for the next generation of basketball athletes.

As president, the 38-year-old will collaborate with the brand to create a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women’s sports. According to a press statement, the duties leverage her deep understanding of the game and the needs of female athletes to define a clear and impactful direction, with a focus on access, increased representation, and breaking down barriers on a global scale.

She will also oversee adidas Women’s Basketball products lines.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” detailed Parker.

“From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”

Currently, adidas’ roster of women athletes includes Aliyah Boston, Hailey Van Lith, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, and Erica Wheeler.

“We are honored to be a part of Candace’s historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within adidas Basketball,” shared Eric Wise, Global GM at adidas Basketball. “As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.”

The news comes after the Olympic gold medalist announced her retirement from the WNBA after winning three championship titles and two league MVP awards throughout her 16 years in the game.

Read her heartfelt message below.

