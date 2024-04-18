Cameron Neild: Newcastle Falcons sign Sale Sharks flanker on two-year deal from next season

Cameron Neild left Sale Sharks in 2022 and rejoined two years later [Getty Images]

Newcastle Falcons have signed flanker Cameron Neild from Sale Sharks on a two-year deal to begin this summer.

The 29-year-old has made over 130 appearances for the Sharks over two spells with the club.

Neild spent nine years with Sale before joining Worcester in 2022 and has also played for Glasgow and Edinburgh before returning to Sale earlier this season.

"I'm an attritional player who gets through a lot of the grunt work," he told Newcastle's website.

"I pride myself on the abrasive side of the game. I'm probably a bit rough and ready, and I enjoy the physical aspects of rugby."

"I respect Dimes [Steve Diamond] highly as a coach and have got a great relationship with him, so the fact that he is in charge was a big draw for me."