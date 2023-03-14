Calvin Anderson leaving Broncos to sign with Patriots
After making two big offensive line signings on the first day of NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos now seem poised to allow several of their in-house offensive linemen walk in free agency.
The first domino to fall is swing tackle Calvin Anderson, who was agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Anderson will now return to where his NFL began — the Patriots signed him as a college free agent out of Texas in 2019. After a very brief stint in New England that summer, Anderson began the regular season on the New York Jets’ practice squad.
The Broncos signed Anderson off New York’s practice squad mid-way through his rookie year and he remained in Denver for the next three seasons. Anderson was a backup swing tackle for the Broncos, earning 12 starts over the last three years as an injury fill-in.
Denver also has four more free agent offensive linemen — Billy Turner, Cam Fleming, Dalton Risner and Tom Compton — who also seem unlikely to return in 2023.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts