Calvary Christian baseball- and basketball athletes sign onto college teams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Calvary Christian School (CCS) student-athletes committed to continue their sports careers in college.

Students, teachers, loved ones and classmates gathered for a signing day for two baseball players and one basketball player on May 22.

“My brother inspired me the most. I used to follow him in his footsteps playing basketball and he has gotten me where I am today,” said Lily Miller, who will play basketball at Middle Georgia State University in the fall.

If the next years go well, she hopes to transfer to a DI school and eventually play for the WBNA.

Her classmate Griffin Barbaree has a similar goal. He’s not sure where he wants to go after Andrews College, but he knows he’d like to eventually play Division I baseball.

He said it was a family member who inspired him to take on collegiate athletics.

“My dad played golf in college, and I always wanted to play baseball in college, it’s just a different sport,” Barbaree said.

Bailey Thorne will also play collegiate baseball this fall. The Gulf Coast State College signee offered advice for his younger teammates.

“I would just say, stay on it,” said Thorne. “If you’re not having fun, then you’re doing something wrong because once you start not having fun, it becomes a job and then, you know, just isn’t fun anymore.”

The signing day brings the total number of CCS signees this year to nine, after six students were recognized in another ceremony earlier this year.

