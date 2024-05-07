Callaway Gardens to host the Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL)— The 64th Annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament is making a splash at Robin Lake on Memorial Day weekend.

The tournament, which began at Callaway in 1959, features athletes competing in waterboarding and skiing competition in order to be crowned a Masters Champion.

The event will take place over the weekend, May 24-26.

In addition to the aquatic competitions there will also be live music on the beach, a floating obstacle course for visitors, and nightly fireworks shows.

For more information about the event visit callawaygardens.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.