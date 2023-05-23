California flooding from record winter snowpack nearly brings historic Tulare Lake to size of Lake Tahoe

History Rising...

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Once the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi River, Tulare Lake dried up in the early 20th century after its tributaries were diverted for irrigating crops and municipal water use.

Now, the once-dead lake is back: a surprise effect of the massive amounts of runoff from the winter storms that blanketed California.

And while some of the wet conditions have been a welcomed relief in the drought-ridden state, the unexpected rise of the “Ghost Lake” could result in billions of dollars in losses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Just how big has the lake grown? Tulare Lake has expanded over 180 square miles—nearly the same size as Lake Tahoe.

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

(USA TODAY Network)

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

(USA TODAY Network)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(USA TODAY Network)

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

The rise of Tulare Lake

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The rise of Tulare Lake

Story originally appeared on List Wire