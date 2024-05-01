Caleb Williams opens as the betting favorite to be offensive rookie of the year

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams enters his first NFL season as the betting favorite to win the NFL's offensive rookie of the year award.

Williams has +200 odds, making him the clear favorite, via DraftKings. If Williams wins the award, he'll be the first No. 1 overall pick to do so since Kyler Murray in 2019.

The player with the next-shortest odds is Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick whose betting odds are +600.

The other rookie quarterbacks with rookie of the year odds are Washington's Jayden Daniels at +650, Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy at +800, New England's Drake Maye at +1600 and Denver's Bo Nix at +1600. Atlanta's Michael Penix, who is expected to spend his rookie year (and perhaps a few years beyond that) backing up Kirk Cousins, is an extreme long shot at +6000.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers' odds to win rookie of the year are +1200, and he's followed among the wide receivers by Kansas City's Xavier Worthy at +1600, Chicago's Rome Odunze at +2200, Jacksonville's Brian Thomas at +2500, Buffalo's Keon Coleman at +3000 and Indianapolis's Adonai Mitchell at +3500.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is a long shot at +3500, and every running back is an even longer shot: Cardinals running back Trey Benson has the shortest odds among running backs at +4000.

For extreme long shots, Chargers tackle Joe Alt, Titans tackle JC Latham, Jets tackle Olu Fashanu, Saints tackle Taliese Fuaga and Bengals tackle Amarius Mims are all listed at +30,000, meaning a $100 bet on any of them would yield a $30,000 payoff. No lineman has ever won offensive rookie of the year.