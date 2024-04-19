Caleb McConnell, a Rutgers basketball legend, wins NBA G-League Championship with Oklahoma City Blue

Former Rutgers basketball standout Caleb McConnell helped the Oklahoma City Blue make history this week. The Blue secured their first championship in team history by defeating the Maine Celtics in a best-of-three series, and McDonnell continued to be a lockdown defender.

While McConnell only played two minutes in the Blue’s 117-100 win on Monday, he added one offensive rebound to his resume. He was a mainstay in the lineup during the regular season, averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Like he did at Rutgers, McDonnell thrived on defense.

In his first season with the Oklahoma Blue, the former two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year played in 32 games, starting 11. It is an experience that he did not take for granted.

From the grind to the glory 🏆 Relive the electrifying 2024 NBA G League Playoffs journey of the @OKCBlue that led them on their path to championship greatness! pic.twitter.com/xSaiOsNa1U — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 16, 2024

“I am blessed to even get this experience to play beyond college in a top league like this,” McConnell told Rutgers Athletics. “I feel like I am just one step closer to achieving my dreams and aspirations. My first year in the NBA G-League was an awesome experience. I feel like this organization is run differently than other teams and I am just blessed to be a part of it.”

As McConnell prepares for a well-deserved offseason, he will look to build on his success. He averaged just under 20 minutes a game for the Blue. While his focus is on his professional career, McConnell has kept an eye on Rutgers basketball and is excited about what the future holds.

“I am so excited for next year, especially with some of the pieces we have coming in,” McConnell said. “Pikiell is bringing in all the right pieces. He deserves the best.”

