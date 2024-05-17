New Calallen Fieldhouse to be named after legendary coach Steve Campbell

Calallen ISD announced earlier this week that the Calallen High School Fieldhouse, which is expected to be renovated by the 2024-2025 school year, will be named after former head football coach and athletic director Steve Campbell.

Campbell, who announced his retirement in February, joined the Wildcats' coaching staff in 1984 and became head coach and athletic director of the program in 2022 after the retirement of Texas' winningest high school football coach, Phil Danaher.

Campbell, 65, helped lead the Wildcats to 39 consecutive playoff appearances, including a 20-5 record in his two seasons as head coach.

"It's a real honor to have something named after you," Campbell said. "Especially with all the success that's happened at Calallen. So many people are responsible for that success and to be singled out with your name is a true honor."

The upgrade to the high school's fieldhouse is part of the $12.5 million dollar bond that passed earlier this month for Calallen ISD.

Other key upgrades to the school include a new press box, scoreboard and other stadium renovations at Phil Danaher Stadium. The baseball and softball fields will also upgrade to field turf, including a new fence at Steve Chapman Stadium.

"With all the success in baseball and softball, it's a reward for those two programs to get a first class field," Campbell said. "As far as football, it's going to be used by a lot of people. To get a new press box and scoreboard, it can now be used by all the sports, including the band. It can be used for track meets and soccer games as well.

"It's been on the books to get a new one for several years and now it's happened when this bond passed. They're going to improve the visiting side restrooms and it's encouraging to able to host other teams and have a stadium that's complete."

Campbell's last official day at Calallen is June 30.

Charlie Reeve was named the 18th head football coach in Calallen's 81-year history in April after coaching at Victoria East for one season.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: New Calallen Fieldhouse to be named after former coach Steve Campbell