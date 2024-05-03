Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut is tonight. You can watch for free.

Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA debut tonight when the Indiana Fever face the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. The preseason game is one of two on the calendar, the other being the Lynx opening matchup with the Chicago Sky at Target Center.

While the Lynx game is not being broadcast, Clark's debut is. Here's how to watch.

WNBA League Pass free preview

The WNBA offers two main price points ($34.99 for the year, $12.99 monthly) for their season pass that allows out of market fans to stream any league game. For the Fever's debut, they are waiving any fee and giving fans a free preview of the service. You can access the game stream here or download the WNBA app through Apple or Google Play here. There is also a student rate of $19.99 for the season.

This season most of Clark's games with the Fever will be available to watch in some capacity by the WNBA, with 36 of their 40 games available via broadcast or streaming. The Fever's second preseason game is May 10 and will also be available for free via WNBA League Pass. Their regular season opener on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun will air on ESPN2.

Clark and the Fever will face the Lynx three times this season, July 14 and August 24 in Minneapolis and September 6 at Indiana.