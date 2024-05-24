Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks tonight
After suffering an ankle injury, Caitlin Clark is back on the court tonight to face off against the Los Angeles Sparks. Clark has had a rough start to her first WNBA season shortly after playing the best NCAA season of her career. But the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. So next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Los Angeles Sparks tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Ion (and streaming on League Pass). Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Sparks game tonight.
How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks:
Fubo TV
Get Ion, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV
Date: Friday, May 24
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
TV channel: Ion
Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo, DirecTV, Amazon's Freevee
When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?
Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
What time is Caitlin Clark's game?
The Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks game tips off at 10 p.m. ET tonight.
Los Angeles vs. Indiana game channel:
The Fever at Sparks game will air on Ion and stream on WNBA League Pass.
How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks game without cable:
AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.
DirecTV Choice
Watch Ion, ESPN, ABC, CBS, ESPN2, NBA TV
Best way to watch WNBA games:
Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.
Fubo TV
Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV
Amazon Prime Video
Stream WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video