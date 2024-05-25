Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fresh off the first win of her rookie WNBA season, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are one their way to Las Vegas, NV to face the Aces tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Clark had a rough start to her first WNBA season shortly after playing the best NCAA season of her career, but it looks like the basketball star has finally found her groove with her new team. The Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night 78-73, breaking their 0-5 losing streak. The Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. So next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Las Vegas Aces tonight on NBA TV (streaming on League Pass, and airing locally on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and WTHR Channel 13). Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Aces game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces:

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel: NBA TV

Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo, DirecTV

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a game against the Las Vegas Aces.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game tips off at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

Las Vegas vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at Aces game will air on Ion

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game without cable:

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

